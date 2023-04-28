By JOE APU

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH Golf Club Ladies Section has fixed May 13th for the Lady Captain’s inaugural tournament in Benin, the Edo State capital.

According to the new Lady’s Captain Peace Irabor, no less than 120 lady golfers are expected from around the country.

“This tournament is my inaugural one since I became the Lady’s Captain and I intend it to be one to be remembered. Already, 50 ladies have registered for the tournament with many more expected. In the last week before the tournament, there will be a flurry to be part of the event.

“I have confirmed that golfers will be coming from Abuja, Lagos, Ondo and other states around the country to be part of it. The UBTH Golf Club is working round the clock to welcome all our guests and give them a treat.”

Irabor called on corporate organizations and individuals to be a part of the event noting that golf is a sport that helps the whole body and keeps the individual fit at all times. “We also welcome corporate organizations, individuals to set their sight on golf with a view to further its development.”

Speaking on the readiness of the UBTH Golf Club, Irabor stated that all hands are on deck to ensure that the tournament is a success. Mathew Iduoiyekemwm, Captain of UBTH Golf Club, Bob Enabulele, Osazuwa Ehiorobo as well as other notable persons in the club are doing their best ahead of the tournament.

Some key lady golfer like Shola Abidakun, the founder of Cross Creek Golf Course in Akure, Iyio Obi from Asaba and Kola Adebayo from Ibadan are among dignitaries expected.

The 19-holes Course is presently being taken care of to get it ready for the tournament. “Our Course is a straight 19-holes and it’s always fun to play on. I want to assure all lady golfers heading to UBTH Golf Club to be rest assured that they will enjoy their stay. As we speak, we’re only waiting for the date. Everything is set,” she assured.