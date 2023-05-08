From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), yesterday, stressed on the need for citizens to engage in regular exercises to reduce the risk of developing certain medical challenges.

Darlington Obaseki, chief medical director, UBTH, stated this in Benin City during a walk tagged, “Step up for health: A walk for life with UBTH”, organised by the institution as part of activities to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Obaseki said studies had indicated that walking, as a form of exercise, helps to prevent several disease conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and some cancers.

He explained that most patients visit the hospital for curative purposes whereas the first step in health care is disease prevention, hence the need to raise public awareness on the essence of exercise in healthy lifestyle.

“Engaging in different forms of exercise help to keep the body fit and healthy. The walk for life is a way to sensitize the public on the benefit of walking and how walking helps in preventing numerous diseases.

“One of the dangers of modern day style of living is the sedentary life style. So many persons sit in their offices from morning to night without exercising their bodies. Once you are fit and have the right weight, a lot of diseases can be prevented”,

Taiwo Oyewumi, head of physiotherapy department, UBTH, on his part, decried that only a few per cent of Nigerians engage in regular exercises, saying that exercise is the cheapest way to stay healthy.

“People who do exercise don’t fall ill often. Doing exercises make you sleep well, improves brain function, reduces bad cholesterol and hypertension,” Oyewumi said.