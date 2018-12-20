Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, told journalists in Abuja, yesterday, that the Federal Government has decided to take defaulter states’ counterpart funds from the Paris Club debt refund due to such states.

He said that would reduce the financial burden on the states because backlog would be paid to them as soon as the paper works are completed.

States are supposed to pay 50 percent counterpart fund to access the UBEC matching grant for basic education in their states.

