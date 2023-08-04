United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has entered into partnerships with three health-based organisations aimed at creating robust synergy to enhance customer experience.

UBA’s partnership with MedPlus Pharmacy Nigeria, I-Fitness Gym Nigeria, and Oriki Spa and Wellness Centre is expected to drive financial inclusion, promote brand loyalty and promote healthy lifestyle in the ever-evolving societal landscape.

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who spoke during the signing ceremony with the three organisations, said the bank was continuously looking-out for meaningful collaborations that will excite customers, while driving the bank’s vision of providing services that will be beneficial to its huge customer base across the continent.

She said, “The partnership brings together UBA’s innovative solutions with the distinct market presence of Medplus Plc, a renowned health and beauty retailer, Oriki’s premium skincare and beauty products, and i-fitness’ cutting-edge fitness and wellness offerings, and by combining their strengths, the companies are poised to revolutionise the financial and lifestyle experience of its customers across various demographics.”

According to her, with this collaboration, the parties will leverage their wide customer base and with the joint marketing initiatives, innovative campaigns, and events, they will be able to reinforce their position as a customer-centric institutionsand cultivate long-term brand loyalty. While stating that customers will enjoy exciting discounts, she explained that as part of the partnership, UBA will deploy the latest cutting-edge technology in the form of NQR (Nigeria Quick Response) codes. These codes will revolutionise payment systems and provide customers with a swift and efficient way to make transactions across various platforms.

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Medplus Pharmacy, Joke Bakare, expressed excitement at the partnership with UBA, and said that as Nigeria’s Leading Health and Beauty Retail Pharmaceutical Chain with over a hundred branches nationwide, UBA customers will be entitled to discounted prices on drugs and other health services to other customers.

as they will enjoy a 7.5 per cent discount off drugs and 2.5 per cent off non-drug products when they shop at any MedPlus Pharmacy nationwide.

“We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with UBA Group. The bank not only strive to make banking seamless for customers, but also offers ease in a key aspects of their lives which is health. At Medplus, we are passionate about our customers, health, beauty, lifestyle and wellness. We are excited to welcome UBA into the Medplus family,” she stated.

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer, I-Fitness Gym Nigeria, Folusho Ogunwale, said that as Nigeria’s First & Fastest Growing Fitness Chain with 21 branches across the country (18 in Lagos); the partnership with UBA will entail a 30 per cent discount on joining fee to our customers as well as a 12 per cent, 17 per cent and 20 per cent discount on monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription plan.

“We are serious about being able to contribute meaningfully to the lives of Nigerians,“ Ogunwale stated.

To the Managing Director, Oriki Spa and Wellness Centre, Joycee Awosika, “There has never been a more important time than now to prioritize wellness; our bodies are the only places we have to live. Individuals who prioritise self-care statistically live more wholesome, happier and healthier lives.

She explained that ORÍKÌ Group is the leading wellness spa and first and only all-natural farm to skin brand in Nigeria to operate a luxury spa chain coupled with its own product line and are offering a discount of 10 per cent off all products and services to UBA customers, adding that “Oriki & Unwind exist to democratize wellness and make it easier to incorporate into your lifestyle.”