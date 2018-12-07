The Board of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UAC) has appointed Mrs. Omolara Elemide, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, as acting Group CEO with effect from January 1, 2019 following the retirement of the incumbent next month.

Its Chairman, Mr Dan Agbor, has expressed the board’s appreciation to Bello for his dedicated service to the company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Mrs Elemide, who joined UACN board last January is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

She joined UAC in October 1983 and has worked in various capacities within the UAC Group.These included Group Audit Manager, Finance Director of UACN Property Development Company Plc from where she joined the Board of CAP Plc as Finance Director/Company Secretary in February 2005.

She was appointed the Managing Director of CAP Plc in May 2009, a position she held until December 2017.