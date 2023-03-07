By Rasaq Oboirien

It’s a clash of the titans at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday, as Senegal will battle Gambia in the final of the 2023 AFCON U20 tournament.

Senegal Teranga Cubs reached the final after Lamine Camara scored a double to help them beat Tunisia 3-0 at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia on Monday.

Pape Demba netted the opening goal in the 7th minute before a brace from Lamine Camara in the 17th and 52nd minutes ensured a safe passage into the final.

The Gambia Young Scorpions on the other qualified for the final after they edged out a wasteful Nigeria’s Flying Eagles by a lone goal.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese and Gambians are the only team in the competition with a 100 percent winning record and got to the finals without conceding any goal.