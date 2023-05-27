By Henry Akubuiro

The Morgan State University Choir, one of America’s most prestigious university choral ensembles, will travel to Nigeria from May 29-31 to share their talents in a cultural exchange of song, music and riveting vocal performances.

The tour will include performances at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, on May 29; Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State (May 30); and Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre (May 31).

The choir, led by its director, Dr. Eric Conway, will deliver a lively mix of gospel songs and a repertoire of African and American songs, particularly African-American spirituals, which have roots in West African music traditions.

U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer Joe Kruzich explained that the Morgan State University Choir’s visit to Nigeria wouldl contribute to strengthening the bonds of friendship and collaboration through music and arts, offering an opportunity for the Nigerian public to interact directly with American students and faculty and learn about academic experiences in the United States.

Kruzich stated that the burgeoning ties between the United States and Nigeria were extended through institutions like Morgan State University and other historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the United States, which have continued to serve as home for international students seeking education in the United States, including many from Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to support the upcoming visit of Morgan State University Choir to Nigeria. The United States and Nigeria have many common interests, especially in areas as diverse as music, film and the arts through which we create dialogue and exchange. The role of music in diplomacy cannot be overemphasised, especially with its emphasis on free expression, creativity and collaborative teamwork,” he added.

The Morgan State University Choir is currently travelling across West Africa as part of a four-country tour of Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria. The choir is notable for performing to sold-out halls and wide critical acclaim. Director of Music, Eric Conway, has led this esteemed choir through performances throughout the United States and globally for nearly 20 years singing for presidents and world leaders.