Mike Awoyinfa

It’s called the “sweet science” of boxing. And no one typifies it like Cassius Clay, the legendary Mohammed Ali. He who floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee. I was watching the Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder fight and I was surprised by Tyson Fury’s ring movement and savvy.

The difference between him and Wilder was as clear as day. Tyson Fury reminded me of the good old days of Mohammed Ali as he danced round the ring, dodging with the ease and trickery of an Artful Dodger, jabbing and stinging like a bee. He was a delight to watch as he made Wilder look like a street fighter unschooled in the art of boxing. You could see that Fury has learnt from the old masters of boxing. He clowned like Ali, he kept talking while fighting, teasing the opponent, breaking him down psychologically. At times, he borrowed a page from Sugar Ray Leonard, swirling his arm like a windmill. He was poetry in perpetual motion. But twice he got careless and he paid for it. Knocked down, he was able to prove that the true test of a champion is the one who is able to rise and come back to fight. If he had not been knocked down a second time, chances are he would have won. If he had not suffered a layoff of three years, he would definitely have beaten Wilder. Now that Fury has gone to Wilder’s lion den and was able to tame him, Anthony Joshua now has nothing to fear. Wilder seems overrated. If he had faced Fury in the UK, it would have been a different story. Bravo, Tyson Fury!

I got interesting responses to my piece last week on the “UNFORGETTABLE ANI-MUMUNEY @ 50. I have encouraged Mrs. Ani-Mumuney to write a book—a small manual that will be a toolkit for working women. I read a similar book titled: LITTLE BLACK BOOK, A tool for Working Women By Otegha Uwagba, a London-based Nigerian brand consultant and the founder of Women Who, “a platform she created to connect and support working women worldwide, inspired by her time working at some London’s top ad agencies and cult youth brand Vice Media.” Below are the “Folake Letters”:

Bravo for your piece on Unforgettable Folake Ani-Mumuney at 50. She is more than unforgettable, sir. And here is my reason –about two months after I resigned as the Editor of Encomium Weekly to publish YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, armed robbers visited my office. And after turning the whole place upside down, they carted away all our computers, laptops, phones, money and so on. Devastated beyond words and while still planning how to start all over again, a mutual friend obviously hinted her about my misfortune. Without any phone call or even a text message, I was left hugely dumbfounded when two days later, a truck pulled up in front of my office. The driver jumped down, clutching a paper he just wanted me to sign. Upon going through, I found out that Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, whom I had only met once prior to that time, had chosen to replace all that was stolen and according to her to ensure that the YES! dream wasn’t cut short so early. Teary-eyed, and speechless, I watched as all the things stolen, including a generator, were being brought down. I know she may not like this, but the truth remains that those who do good, no matter how discreet they want it, must always be appreciated. I am eternally indebted to her for that singular action and as she joins the golden club, I want to tell her that the Lord will forever bless her and her family… Amen!—Azuh Arinze, Lagos

Your piece on Folake Ani-Mumuney and the lady herself is indeed unforgettable. She has a good heart. The Lord will continue to bless her.—Lanre Alabi, Lagos

Great woman of substance. Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney at 50. I enjoyed your piece on her—Prince Bayo

Amazing stuff! That’s how I will describe your piece on the unforgettable Folake Ani-Mumuney—Demola Akinbola.

Thanks for celebrating a great woman in your column. She is the boss that tickles with her offering. Thanks Mrs. Ani-Mumuney for inspiring our generation.—Morakinyo Abodunrin

Blessed FAM at 50! Thank you Mike for this wonderful revelation about Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney (FAM). I recommend her to ATIKU campaign organisation. We need her service in the next government. Compliments of a glorious month. Col. R.N. Oputa Rtd.

Happy birthday, Folake Ani-Mumuney. Superwoman. She epitomises the strength and sagacity of the emergent females dominating everywhere. Glad to know she was in the engine room of the Dangote branding project. Kudos for making First Bank truly digital in this age.

Happy birthday to madam! The name seems stuck to First Bank like bread and butter! She has made her mark in the marketing communications field! Mike Awoyinfa, the editor of yore, has taken me back to those writings I never used to miss at Weekend Concord! This book, How To Think Like Dangote, is a must get when it’s out sir!—Kehinde Makanjuola

I know Folake, spoken with her… positive person. I like her. Happy birthday Folake.—Tony Okoroji

Happy birthday Folake Ani-Mumuney (FAM). Sorry I missed your (and Funmi’s) charity bash.—Sola Lawson

Super FIFTY cheers to our Super GOLDEN sister Folake Ani-Mumuney…Bisikay Ayedun

Congratulations to Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney on her 50th birthday. Your piece on her is so inspiring.—Lanre Alabi

Great stuff on Folake Ani-Mumuney. Wishing her happy birthday—Adekunle Adegbite

Thank you so much Mr. Awoyinfa for your kind and generous words! I am overwhelmed and lost for words as your reach and influence has just been confirmed anew with my phone ringing off the hook! I must confess though that the birthday was months back. However, this is lucky for me as I am getting to celebrate again and again! God bless and reward you for your kindness towards me—Folake Ani-Mumuney