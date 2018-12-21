Last weekend, two great musical shows held in the city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital. Two of Nigeria’s leading musicians stormed the Garden City and enlivened the entertainment industry.

The two major musical concerts which hosted well over 50,000 fun-loving Nigerians underscored the growing acceptance of Port Harcourt as the headquarters of relaxation, conferences, holidays and events.

As Davido and Wizkid thrilled their fans at the Port Harcourt Polo Club and Port Harcourt Pleasure Park respectively, the people savoured their time, money and the electric currents that flowed.

Before Davido and Wizkid came to Port Harcourt, the city hosted 10,000 lawyers, hundreds of editors, African Beauty Queens from 54 countries, African wrestlers from 54 countries, Super Eagles, the five-day Daniel Kolenda crusade, the ongoing National Badminton championship, PDP presidential primary election and several religious programmes in the course of the last two years. Each of these programmes ended without any major incident.

To host thousands of youths in open fields come with their challenges. This is more so when the youths are not there for the sake of religion.

For five straight days, the NLNG Sand-Field hosted over 200,000 persons in morning and evening sessions of the Christ for All Nations (CFAN) crusade. The programme attracted people from all over the South-South and South-East. There was no single kidnap, phones were not reported stolen and there were no robberies.

The crusade, on each day, ended at about 10pm. Remember Kolenda and his team came from the United States of America.

During the 2018 NAFEST, Rivers hosted 28 states for several days at different locations. Thousands of participants were quartered at different facilities and the event ended on a high note. It was described as the best in many years. There were no robberies, no kidnap and no major security breaches.

The two concerts came with a few challenges associated with the youth population. Some members of the crowd fought and a few untoward incidents occurred. But the security details managed the situations. At the end of the concerts, those who attended peacefully went home. Whatever lapses that occurred form lessons that will be learnt by the organisers, which will be addressed in subsequent concerts.

Therefore, it is uncharitable for anyone to claim that Port Harcourt is unsafe because of few infractions associated with a gathering of youths. Well meaning persons understand the process of addressing challenges for mega events involving different social groups. It is a continuous exercise with room for improvement.

Quite regrettably, some politically sponsored individuals and organisations are struggling to sell the narrative of “Port Harcourt is unsafe” yet they forget that no city in the country has hosted major events like Port Harcourt in the last two years. Port Harcourt has continued to emphasise her suitability as a destination of choice. Each time they throw up lies, Port Har- court responds with greater peace and several more events.