From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

At least two persons were, on Friday, reportedly killed by suspected kidnappers who laid siege on Ugwogo-Neke-Ikem road between Enugu East and Isi-Uzo local government areas of Enugu State.

A yet to be verified number of people were also taken into the bush by the kidnappers. Their whereabouts is still unknown.

An eyewitness who did not want his name in print narrated that on Friday evening, between 7:30 and 8pm, the kidnappers swooped in on road users, shot sporadically at oncoming vehicles and killed at least two persons in the process.

They attacked another vehicle and kidnapped some persons who they commandeered into the bush.

The eyewitness said: “Chief Cyril Mbah from Neke Odenigbo-Nike was gunned down by suspected kidnappers along Ugwogo/Isi-uzo road, near Neke Odenigbo junction.

“He was rushing home with his daughter in his car when he ran into a group of suspected kidnappers who suddenly opened fire on him. Unfortunately he couldn’t survive the gunshots but nothing happened to his daughter.

“The kidnappers went further, fired and flattened the tires of another vehicle approaching the scene and successfully whisked away the driver and other occupants of the vehicle. Till now no one is certain where they are.”

When contacted, the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe said he will verify the incident.

It will be recalled that kidnapping along the road caused commotion in 2000 when a lawyer, a businessman, a Reverend Sister and others from Isi-Uzo LGA were kidnapped after attending the burial of a former House of Assembly member, Late Hon. Chijioke Ugwueze who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.