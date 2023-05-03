The Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said Ankara has accepted the proposal of the Sudanese authorities to move the Turkish embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan amid the ongoing clashes.

“The Sudanese side has suggested moving the embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan, they will give us a place there.

“Fierce fighting and street clashes are going on in the area, where our embassy is located.

“We have decided to temporarily move the diplomatic mission to Port Sudan,” Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcaster NTV.

Cavusoglu said bullets hit the embassy’s building in Khartoum and several Turkish nationals were injured during the clashes, he also said Turkey has evacuated 2,061 people from Sudan, 1,763 out of them being Turkish citizens.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but none has helped in settling the conflict yet.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, at least 550 people have been killed in the conflict, and nearly 5,000 have been injured. (Sputnik/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)