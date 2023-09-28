Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has commissioned three ministerial teams to provide technical support, project delivery coordination, stakeholder management, and media relations within the ministry.

The technical support and project coordination team will assist the minister in carrying out his responsibilities effectively. It will provide support to the minister in the areas of policy and regulation research and analysis, briefing and documentation, project tracking, coordination and harmonisation, technical expertise, crisis management, international cooperation, monitoring and evaluation.

The team will be led by Chief Technical Assistant (CTA), Adedayo Olowoniyi, seasoned professional with proven success conceptualising strategies and directing multicultural teams to streamline operations, improve fiscal health, and propel business growth across Africa.

The Stakeholder Coordination Team, headed by Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Stakeholders Management, Rotimi Ajanaku, has primary responsibility to manage and facilitate effective communication and collaboration between the minister and various technical and political stakeholders in the power sector.

The media advisory team to be headed by Bolaji Tunji as Special Adviser (SA), Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister will provide strategic guidance and support in managing media relations, public communications, and reputation management. This includes media strategy, media relations, message development, media monitoring, crisis communication, media training, content creation, reputation management, media campaigns, media analysis and reporting.

Prior to this appointment, Tunji had served as special adviser, Communication and Strategy to Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo State, until May 29, 2019. He retained the position after the public service.

He was Executive Director (Special Duties) and a member of the Board of The Sun newspaper.

An astute journalist with wide network in the media industry, he set up and was pioneer Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph newspaper, a national publication. He was also Editor, National Mirror newspaper, having edited the Sunday Mirror title, from the same stable, for about three years.

A graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, Osun State, Tunji, a former classroom teacher, began his journalism career with Nigeria’s The Guardian newspaper in March 1993 where he spent eight years before resigning as a Correspondent to join Daily Independent as pioneer Deputy News Editor in September 2001.

He will be supported by other seasoned media specialists covering the conventional print and electronic media as well as the New media.

The Minister also announced the retention of Mr Ajiboye Akande as his Personal Assistant.