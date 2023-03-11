by Rapheal

It is commendable that the African Union (AU) has condemned the recent statement credited to the Tunisian President, Kais Saied, in which he made racial remarks on the nationals of other African countries in his country. According to reports, President Saied had, in a meeting of Tunisia’s National Security Council on February 21, described the illegal border crossings from sub-Saharan Africa into the country as a criminal enterprise aimed at changing the demographic composition of the country.

Saied said the continuous illegal immigration aims to turn Tunisia into “only an African country with no belonging to the Arab and Muslim worlds,” adding that those behind the movement are involved in human trafficking. The African Union (AU) has frowned at the comments, describing them as racial and shocking.

In a statement, the AU, which comprise the independent states on the continent, reminded all countries, particularly member States, to honour their obligations under international law and relevant African Union instruments to treat all migrants with dignity, wherever they come from, and refrain from radicalised hate speech that could bring people to harm, and prioritise their safety and human rights.

Member states of the Union whose citizens are in Tunisia have taken prompt measures to evacuate them from the country due to the racial slur by Saied. Gabon, Mali Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea have evacuated their nationals from Tunisia. Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said the Nigerian Ambassador to Tunisia, Asari Allotey, is in consultation with the Nigerian community on a decision on evacuation.

There have been reports of violent attacks on Nigerians and citizens of other sub-Saharan African countries living in Tunisia. There are strong indications that some of them might have been killed. Immigration authorities in Tunisia recently arrested 58 African migrants after they allegedly crossed the border and resided illegally in the country. The statements by the Tunisian President may worsen the hostility against the migrants.

Although President Saied has maintained that there is no racial discrimination in Tunisia and that legal residents are welcome in the country, his racist slur has sent a wrong signal to the leaders and nationals of other African countries. The unguarded comment is unbecoming of an African leader. The hostility by Tunisia violates the AU Charter and Protocol on movement of nationals of member states to other countries. The Protocol prescribes that nationals of a member state shall have the right to enter, stay, move freely and exit the territory of another member state in accordance with the laws, regulations and procedures of the host member state.

Accusing the migrants from other African countries of trying to change the demography of Tunisia is racist and does not augur well for African unity. Anything that is capable of causing disaffection on the continent must be avoided. African leaders should see the region as one irrespective of ethnic, religious and cultural differences. It is cheering that the AU has drawn the attention of President Saied to the dangerous drift in his remarks. Even though the Tunisian President has guaranteed the safety of other Africans in his country, he needs to convince them that they would not be discriminated against or subjected to racial attacks.

While criticising President Saied for his incendiary comments, we urge other African leaders to provide good leadership in their various countries to discourage their citizens from embarking on the risky migratory journeys through Tunisia and other coastal states. Tunisia, with a coast line of about 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Italian Island of Lampedusa, has been a transit point for Africans desperate to migrate to Europe in search of the proverbial greener pastures. Statistics indicate that the country hosts around 21,000 undocumented migrants from other parts of Africa.

Therefore, it has become the norm for citizens of some other African countries to move to Europe through the hazardous Tunisian routes as a way of escaping the poverty and deprivation in their countries.

Let African countries embrace good governance and deliver social services to their citizens. Leaders of these countries should create more jobs and make their countries conducive for their citizens to realise their dreams without migrating to Europe and America.

The federal government should reach out to Nigerians trapped in Tunisia and possibly repatriate them. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure adequate protection of its citizens at home and abroad. We urge Nigerians, especially the youths, to be circumspect in their quest to move to Europe at the slightest opportunity.