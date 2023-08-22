From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has pledged to reposition Nigeria at the pinnacle of visional and global decision making with the unveiling of a new foreign policy for the country.

He said the new “Four Ds” Foreign Policy for the country would be centered on; Development, Democracy, Demography and Diaspora geared towards bringing modern solutions to address some complex challenges.

Tuggar said that the Foreign Ministry is at the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s interest and protecting citizens abroad, pledging his commitment to serving the country and Nigerians.

“It is the highest honor to be asked to serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs by his Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As a historically important Ministry, Foreign Affairs has long represented the highest standard of excellence. It is therefore our job to ensure those standards will never fail. These are turbulence times. From the unfolding political crises in Niger Republic, to the regional insecurity and economic insecurity, we have a lot of work to do.

“In due time, we will also be unveiling a new vision for Nigeria’s foreign policy, four D’s diplomacy.

“Through this doctrine centered on development, democracy, demography and diaspora, we hope to find modern solutions in other to address complex modern problems.

“I will be counting on your cooperation and partnership. And by the special grace of God and with your support, I am sure that we can place Nigeria where she belongs, at the pinnacle of visional and global decision making,” Tuggar said.

Tuggar was appointed to serve as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany from 2017, and recently in 2023, concluded his second tour as Ambassador.

As Ambassador, Tuggar initiated the repatriation of lost Benin artefacts from the German government leading to the return of 22 Benin Bronze looted artefacts valued at over 100 million pounds.

I’ll disseminate truth to engender people’s trust – Information Minister Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris says his office will truthfully disseminate programmes and activities of the federal government to engender people’s trust.

He said the management of government information was vital for the progress of the country nationally and internationally.

“As a minister of Information and National Orientation, I have the duty of telling Nigerians the true picture of what transpired about the various programmes and projects of the administration in all sectors.

“Being truthful and effective as minister of Information is essential to engender the trust of the people on various programmes and projects of the administration.

“I cannot say that it is a thankless job because the minister is only expected to truthfully disseminate the activities of the government.

“If you do that, then you are free with God and the people,’’ he said.

On his part, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, thanked the president in realising the dreams of the Federal Capital Territory citizens to have a minister.

“ I will not disappoint Mr President and Nigerians. I will contribute my quota towards achieving the renewed hope agenda of the administration,’’ he said.