From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar expressed his determination to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s four agenda of: Development, Democracy, Demography, and Diaspora.

In a statement issued by Gabriel Odu of Media, Public relations and Protocol Unit, NiDCOM, the minister stated this when met with the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who led the Management and Staff of NiDCOM on a solidary visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

According to him, the 4Ds will be pursued unrellentedly by bringing modern solutions to address complex challenges for national development.

Tuggar noted that Nigeria should tap into its diaspora beyond Europe and America and also focus on Africa Diasporas to utilise its global exposure, skills and competences for national development.

Commending NiDCOM for performing excellently well within the short period of four years of its establishment, the minister stated that some of NiDCOM’s programmes especially the National Diaspora Day is worthy of emulation while noting that the world has tuned into Nigerian heritage and there is a yarning for Nigerian culture out there, hence the need to navigate Nigeria’s soft power to advantage.

The Minister maintained that NiDCOM can synegize with the Global Citizens Help Desk domiciled in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs incase of emergencies for diaspora Nigerians.

Breifing the minister, Dabiri-Erewa stated that within four years, NiDCOM has consistently hosted the National Diaspora Day attracting over 5000 hybrid participants anually including an inaugural Diaspora Merit Award 2023.

Other strides achieved include: Developing National Diaspora Policy, Diaspora Data Mapping, National Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), Diaspora Housing Mortgage Scheme, and States Diaspora Focal Point Officers Summit.

Others are Diaspora Quarterly Lecture, Badagry Door of Return and the Diaspora Weekly TV Show amongst others.

The NiDCOM Boss therfore prayed for robust collaboration with strategic ministries and agencies to upscale Diaspora remittances,(currently 22billion dollars anually) Diaspora Direct Investments, Diaspora Medical Missions and the establishment of Diaspora Continental Offices.