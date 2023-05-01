From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria at its 2023 edition of the Nigerian Workers Dinner/Awards conferred its Most Outstanding Female Worker Award on the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

In a statement issued by the Director (Communications), Mohammed Ahmed, the President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, at the ceremony held in Abuja on Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Award is in recognition of Yemi-Esan’s antecedents and outstanding contributions towards the promotion of workers’ rights and improvement of the welfare of workers in Nigeria.

Osifo expressed appreciation to the HoCSF, on behalf of the entire Nigerian workforce for her consistency in reinvigorating staff, as well as transforming the Service for enhanced national growth. He added that she has always been there for the Civil Servants and needed to be celebrated.

In a Keynote Address delivered by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Dr Habiba Lawal, she described Dr Yemi-Esan, as “the face of a New Civil Service and a quintessential Civil Servant.”

The Head of Service of the Federation was joined by the Permanent Secretaries, Career Management Office – OHCSF, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, Service Welfare Office-OHCSF, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, Service Policies and Strategies Office-OHCSF, Mr Udo Okokon, and that of Special Duties Office-OHCSF, Yusuf Faruk, to receive the award.

Among the dignitaries at the Ceremony were the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, and many Deputy Governors, representing their various Executive Governors. Other recipients of the Award were some Executive Governors.