By Henry Uche

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Lagos State Council is urging the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo’Olu, to immediately adopt and domesticate the Federal Government-Labour resolutions, reached on October 1st, 2023.

In a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Comrades Gbenga Ekundayo, and Aladetan Abiodun, respectively, the Union said it had earlier issued a notice of strike based on the directive of its national body, following the spiraling waves of hardship, suffering and agonies, unleashed by the removal of fuel subsidy without necessary adjustment in the workers wages and salaries.

But the national leadership of the Labour Centre in a meeting with the Federal Government on Sunday reached agreements that included N35,000 wage award for all categories of workers in government employ,. the Federal Government to fast-track the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy and waiver of VAT on diesel will be implemented for the next 6 months to cushion production and transportation costs.

The Federal Government also committed to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises, among others, a sub-committee was to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items for consideration regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated virtually, pledged to resolve the matter.

Therefore, while the congress awaits the final decision based on the outcome of the meeting between FG and the leadership of the Organized Labour, on Monday, 2nd Oct, TUC Lagos State Council urged Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo’Olu to immediately adopt and domesticate the aforementioned FG-Labour resolutions.

“For avoidance of doubt, the leadership of the Union has activated all necessary machinery to domesticate the resolutions and embark on actionable measures to press home our demands accordingly no matter whose ox is gored. We want to assure you that the Union will not shirk her responsibilities or abdicate her duties until final implementation,” TUC vowed.