By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) has launched its Innovation Makers’ Challenge (IMC), a pivotal initiative aimed at fostering innovation among young talents in Nigeria’s technology and telecommunications sectors.

The IMC features a talent discovery competition, and an intensive boot camp, and culminates in a high-profile exhibition and conference, scheduled for Thursday, 9th November 2023, in Lagos.

A statement from the group affirmed that young innovators aged between 18 – 35 can participate in the Innovators Challenge by showcasing their original technology-driven ideas and products. To supercharge their journey in technology and innovation space, young innovators can visit www.ttswg-imc.com/apply.

Submission should include a 90-second video pitch of one’s innovation, as well as a response to the accompanying questions. Entries are open from September 11th – October 16.

TTSWG maintained that from entries received, 20 finalists would participate in Innovators Boot Camp, where they will be guided, mentored, and receive feedback from experts in the technology and telecommunications industry to improve their ideas.

They added that, thereafter, outstanding participants would pitch their ideas before a panel of judges at the Innovators Conference for a cash prize of N2,000,000, N1,000,000, and N500,000 for the winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up respectively.

“The finalists will also enjoy the privilege of showcasing their innovations at the grand event, pitch their innovations to venture capitalists and investors, and network with professionals and industry experts across the country and beyond”

Bekeme Olowola Lead Consultant, at TTSWG Secretariat, remarked, “Nigeria is rich in talent that needs more support, encouragement, and development to flourish and become major contributors to the nation’s economic growth.

“However, the country has often celebrated ideas that have no significant impact on national development. The IMC was designed to celebrate and empower young creatives in the technology space who can make a positive difference. We invite everyone in this age group across the country to apply,” he urged.