By Henry Uche

The Technology and Telecommunications Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) has reaffirm commitment to continually operate with full capacity to fostering a sustainable future for its stakeholders through collaboration, innovation, and shared responsibility within the technology and telecommunications sector.

The group made this known during the member’s colloquium held with its members in Lagos recently.

At the session, organisations such as ALTON, Phase3Telecom, Quomodo Systems, NASENI, TBO Consulting, ALTON, 9Mobile and TTSWG members addressed pressing challenges facing the tech and telecoms industry and its environmental impact, social responsibility, and long-term economic viability.

The maintained that damning challenges facing Nigeria demand a concerted effort to bring about meaningful and sustainable change.

TTSWG assured that it stands at the forefront of this quest by harnessing the power of collaboration among key players in the tech and telecoms sectors. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, TTSWG added that it was determined to address critical national issues with a focus on sustainability and responsible practices.

Lead Consultant at TTSWG, Bekeme Olowola, highlighted enormous potential in Nigeria’s ICT sector despite obvious challenges. “At TTSWG, we are well aware of the vast potential in Nigeria’s ICT ecosystem, as well as its challenges. This is why we are committed to promoting a viable tomorrow, starting today, through our advocacy, training, research, innovative solutions, and other targeted initiatives.

“As part of our thought leadership mandate, we have designed and are set to implement forward-thinking and captivating initiatives in the second half of 2023 that will spur the sector and the nation forward on the path of sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven development,” she said.

As a driving force for a sustainable tech and telecoms ecosystem, TTSWG said it has not lost sight of a future where cutting-edge technology would thrive harmoniously with environmental preservation and societal progress.

They avowed that their effort is geared towards striking a balance between technological advancement and environmental preservation, guaranteeing a future where prosperity is not achieved at the expense of the well-being of the nation.