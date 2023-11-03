…As Winners smile with N3.5m, others

By Henry Uche

The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) has commenced the Innovation Makers Challenge (IMC) boot camp to equip young innovators and startup founders with sustainable tech-driven business ideas and products to scale their ventures.

Following the call for entries for participation in the IMC Go-To-Talent challenge concluded on October 16th, 2023, a rigorous selection process identified 20 applicants who will advance to the IMC boot camp. The boot camp which runs to November 3rd 2023.

Selected applicants include: Fatima Zahra Yusuf, Taiwo Akinsanya, Eyitayo Onigbinde, Oluwapelumi Yusuf, Elijah Moses, Dirug Samuel, Victoria Ubani, Joseph Ojighoro, Benaye Egbe, Wasiu Adeleke.

Others are: Nnaemeka Afogu, Emmanuel Eneh, Stephanie Omolu, Munura Maihankali, Bashir Abubakar, Kennedy Afia, Chioma Nnanna, Valentine Nnamani, John Akalagboro, and Fortune Declan.

The Boot Camp will offer young innovators valuable training and mentorship under the guidance of distinguished industry leaders. This program aims to equip them with practical insights necessary for successfully managing ventures and prepare them for the IMC Conference Grand Finale pre-pitch scheduled for Friday, 3rd November 2023.

During this pre-pitch event, a panel of judges will select the top five finalists who will compete in the Grand Finale of the Innovation Makers Challenge, set to take place on Thursday, 9th November 2023.

The selection process for the winners will be thorough and will involve a distinguished panel of six judges: Kate Hancock, Founder of Metaverse, XYZ, and advocate for Web 3.0; Oluwole Asalu, CEO of Quomodo Systems Africa; Yomi Awobokun, Founder of CE-IV & Member of the World Economic Forum.

Others are: Temitope Yusuff, Director of Internal Audit & Risk Management at IHS Nigeria; Jide Odunsi, Co-founder of Moove & JCDecaux Grace Lake; Valentine Obidi, Venture Capitalist; and Myke Oseh, Venture Capitalist. The top three overall win­ners will be awarded a cash prize of N2,000,000, N1,000,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Bekeme Olowola Lead Consultant, TTSWG Secretariat remarked “Nigeria is rich in talent that needs more support, encouragement, and development to flourish and become major contributors to the nation’s economic growth.

“However, the country has often celebrated ideas that have no significant impact on national development. The IMC is designed to celebrate and empower young creatives in the technology space who can make a positive difference. Everyone in this age group can apply at www.ttswg-imc.com”