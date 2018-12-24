Okwe Obi, Abuja

As part of its mandate to deliver quality services to customers, Telcom Satellites Limited (TSTV), said it has introduced a subscription policy called ‘pay-as-you-go’, which will be on all of its channels and charged on an hourly rate.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Benjamin Zidah, who stated this, at the weekend, in Abuja, noted that it was introduced to curb wastage and also give customers value for their money.

This is even as he assured customers that unlicensed content will not stream on its cable; disclosing that it has developed over fifty local contents with High Definition (HD) quality.

Zidah also revealed that the satellite company had surmounted some of challenges which almost led to its extinction, adding that it has signed a pact with Azerbaijan firm, Azercosmos to deepen quality service.

“It has not been an easy journey for us. It is not going to be easy because we have decided to do this business. We have weathered the storms of the past. We are poised to do business the way it should be done.

“We have partnered with local and foreign firms to produce good content. Fifty our channels have licences.

“We are not taking anything that is not licensed. And we have developed over twenty channels, he explained.

He, further, hinted that most of the disengaged staff would be reabsorbed inasmuch as they will step up their games and key quickly into its mission and vision.

“We will review what each person was doing and then on the growth need basis, we will bring them back provided they are professionally, and skill wise fit for those roles,” he said.