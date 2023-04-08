By Ephraim Nwosu

Super Eagles vice captain, William Troost-Ekong returned to action for Salernitana when he came on as a substitute during last weekend Serie A draw against Milan.

The 29-year-old big defender was only just back from three weeks out with a fracture of tibial plateau following a blunt trauma which ruled him out of 2023 African Cup of Nations double-header against Guinea- Bissau. Troost-Ekong has been sidelined since the injury which he sustained in Salernitana’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona in mid-February. The Nerazzuri were already leading 0-1 at Stadio Arechi when Troost-Ekong entered for Lorenzo Pirola on the 65th minute. He announced his arrival off the bench with an impressive appearance.

His solid defensive play was a key factor in his team’s ability to hold off Inter Milan’s relentless attack thus helping his modest outfit to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the the Italian giant. Zaidu Sanusi who sustained an injury during Nigeria’s back-to-back AFCON qualifying fixtures against Guinea-Bissau also made a triumphant return from injury, appearing off the bench for Porto in their thrilling 2-1 victory over league leaders Benfica.

Sanusi’s impressive defensive play helped his team secure a vital three points, putting them within striking distance of their rivals. The return of the duo will boost Jose Peisero’s option ahead of the crucial upcoming AFCON qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

????????????????????