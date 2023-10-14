From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Troops of Exercise Enduring Peace III has made a first major breakthrough in Benue state with the rescue of seven kidnapped victims in Ogumula village in Ohimini Local Government Area, (LGA), of the state.

The Security Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Chief Joseph Har, PSP, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on Saturday, in Makurdi.

According to him, the troops made up of 72 battalion and soldiers of 401 Brigade rescued the victims after they launched a search following credible intelligence he made available to them.

Chief Joseph Har said that he had received information of movement of some kidnappers with victims around Igaji general area.

He said on receiving the information, he quickly alerted troops of Exercise Enduring Peace III who moved in swiftly and rescued the victims.

He said the rescue operation was carried out by Troops of 72 Battalion and that of 401 Brigade Makurdi in conjunction with Civilians Joint Task Force, (CJTF).

“The troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, (CJTF) swiftly responded, combed the area in search of the kidnapped victims and rescued seven persons.”

He explained that the criminals on sighting the troops ran in disarray leaving behind the kidnapped victims due to superior power of the troops.

The rescued victims include 19 year-old James Ebeh, Mary Ejeh 40 yrs, Flora Alfa 32 years, Mary John, 27 years, Ogumula Sunday 18 years, Fidelis Ogumala 55 years, and Stephen Onihi 43 years.

The Security Adviser said the rescued victims were handed over to the village head, Chief Peter Ottoh Adakola in the presence of the youth leader Iduma Fidelis and others after which they were taken to the general hospital in Otukpo for medical care.

According to him, the victims were kidnapped at about 5pm on October 9, 2023, at Ogumula village and was rescued at about 6am on October 13, 2023.

Har who urged the people to remain calm said the troops are on ground to fight crime and criminalities in the state adding that the state government led by Governor Hyacinth Alia is committed to ensuring protection of lives and properties of residents.

He warned that the Government of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, which is a symbol of peace as demonstrated even by her mode of dressing, is not and shouldn’t be mistaken for any form of weakness.

“Those in the enterprise of mischief and criminality should take advantage of this window of the carrot approach and shun all forms and acts of criminality as the stick approach will be drastic and ruthless,” he cautioned.