From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Troops of 192 Battalion Nigerian Army operating in 81 Division, have intercepted a suspected international drug syndicate smuggling a truck load of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa en route Sango Otta in Ogun State.

Responding to actionable intelligence, troops conducted stop and search operations along Ajilete Road in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, during which they intercepted and impounded the suspected truck without Registration number, loaded with 397 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana.

In the preliminary investigations that followed, it was revealed that the illicit substance concealed in the truck were transported from Ghana through Benin Republic via Igholo-Idiroko enroute Sango Otta.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said the suspects conveying the illegal drugs have been identified as Mr Matthew Edegbe, a Benin Republic national and Mr Joshua Dansu of Idiroko, who are currently assisting in ongoing investigations.

Items recovered from the suspects include the truck’s Registration number identified as (T 1826 LA Lagos), which was detached and concealed in the vehicle to prevent identification, an Infinix and Itel phone, one iphone, a Benin Republic National Identification card and a Driver’s license belonging to one George Benyagbe, as well as the sum of Seven Thousand Naira only.

The suspects, vehicle and exhibits have been taken into custody, pending handing over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command.

Recall that troops of the Battalion have on Saturday 15 July 2023 intercepted a truck load of over 20,000 cartridges of ammunition heading to Anambra state.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their commitment and vigilance. He has also urged them to sustain the momentum to rid the country of criminality.