From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian Army stationed in Malekachi, operating in Sangeko forest in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, has neutralised a suspected notorious bandits’ commander, nicknamed ‘Mainasara”.

Two other suspected bandits believed to be among the gang of the bandits’ kingpin, carrying out obnoxious attacks and kidnappings on communities in the areas, were also successfully neutralised by the army.

The Director, Security, Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman, made the disclosure to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.

He explained: “As the troops were on routine patrol in Sengeko forest, around 0730hrs, they suddenly engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel. During the exchange of fire, the bandits tried to escape but were neutralised by the army, and two of their bikes were also recovered and destroyed in the process before the troops withdrew to FOB Malekachi by 1230hrs,” he averred.

Usman observed that the successes recorded by the security operatives in the state was sequel to the proactive stance of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, particularly with the provision of crucial logistics to the security personnel operating in the state.