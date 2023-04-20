From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Organisation (DMO) announced on Thursday that soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war and other security operations across the country, killed 63, terrorists and arrested 158, others including their logistics suppliers in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, who made this known, said the soldiers recovered several arms, ammunitions and rescued 501, kidnapped victims.

Danmadami, at a media briefing on operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies conducted between April 6-20.

He said that within the period under review, the soldiers destroyed 46 illegal refining sites, 241 storage tanks, 295 cooking ovens, 29 wooden boats and 38 dugout pits and recovered 186,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 407,500 litres of crude oil, 9 vehicles, 2 pumping machine, 4 motorcycles, 2 speedboats, one generator and two outboard engines.

Giving an update on military operations conducted within the period, the DMO, spokesman said several strongholds of the terrorists were destroyed resulting in the arrest of terrorists kingpins and killings of others including members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

He said that in the North East, “Troops of Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI in the North East zone of the country have sustained the aggressive posture against the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists through intense aerial and ground patrolling of logistics routes and mobility corridors. In furtherance to this, troops conducted operational activities at identified Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists camps and enclaves at highgrounds, villages and forests within Gwoza, Bama, Jere, Nganzai, Damboa, Askira Uba, Kaga, Kuzamala and Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno Stat as well as Gulani and Bade Local Government Areas of Yobe State respectively which yielded some remarkable successes. Notably, on 9 April 2023, troops acted on credible information and raided suspected terrorists enclaves within Askira Uba, Gwoza and Damboa Local Government Areas of Borno State. In these operations troops made contact with the terrorists and following the various encounters troops neutralised 4 terrorists while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Troops destroyed their camps and enclaves and further exploited the surrounding bushes where they discovered and rescued 136 civilians comprising of 46 adults females and 90 children. Troops further recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 4 dane guns, 6 AK47 magazines, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 bicycles, 96 rustled cattle, 2 pairs of Boko Haram Terrorists uniforms and 4 solar panels among other sundry items.

Equally on 10 April 2023, troops conducted fighting patrol to villages in Jere, Kaga and Friday Market at Gonin Kurmin village in Bama Local Government Area, and made contact with terrorists. Following the fire fight, troops neutralised 10 terrorists while other fled in disarray with gunshot wound. Troops recovered 1 GPMG, 2 AK47 rifles, 1 RPG tubes, 732 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 30 livestock, 5 cutlasses, 2 AK47 magazines, 4 bicycles, the sum of Fifty Four Thousand One Hundred and Five Naira (N54,105.00) only and other sundry items as well as rescued 1 abducted civilian. Similarly, on 6 April 2023, troops arrested a suspected female terrorists in possession of 1 RPG bomb along Gajiram Bolori road in Ngazai Local Government Area of Borno State. Also, on 11 April 2023, Troops on patrol arrested 5 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistic supplier enroute Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State. Items recovered from the suspect include assorted food stuffs, beverages, food flasks, toiletries, cooking oil, soft drinks and cash. Same day, troops also arrested 3 suspected Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistic suppliers with 3 bags of gum Arabic at Benishiekh Market in Kaga Local Government Area of same state. The suspects revealed that the gum Arabic was given to them by the terrorists to sell on their behalf and return the proceed. Troops also recovered the sum of Forty Nine Thousand Four Hundred Naira (N49,400.00) only from the suspects.

Equally, due to troops intensive onslaught against terrorists, 8 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families comprising of 2 adults males, 2 adult females and 4 children surrendered to troops at Gwoza in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. The terrorist surrendered with 3 Ak47 rifles, 1 AK56 rifle, 5 AK47 magazines, 68 rounds of 7.62mm special and 19 rounds of 7.62mm x 29mm special ammo. Troops also arrested 5 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists informants at different locations within the general area of operations. Furthermore, on 12 April 2023, troops on fighting patrol had a meeting engagement with Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at Mussaram in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State. Following the fire fight, troops neutralised 6 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered 2 AK49 rifles, 1 PKT MG, 243 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm ball rimmed ammo, 89 rounds of 5.56 x 45mm ball carton ammo as well as 2 motorcycles.

Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 2 AK49 rifle, 1 AK56 rifle, 1 GPMG, 1 RPG tube, 1 PK MG, 2 RPG bombs, 732 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 77 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 rounds of 7.62mm x 29mm special, 16 rounds of 7.62mm ball metal links ammo, 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted), 243 round of 7.62mm x 54mm special ammo, 89 rounds of 5.56mm x 45mm special, 16 AK47 magazines, 7 dane guns and the sum of One Hundred and Three Thousand, Five Hundred and Five Naira (N103,505.00) only as well as other sundry items. Troops equally, neutralised 24 terrorists, arrested 40 terrorists logistics suppliers including one female, 4 terrorists informant, and rescued 206 civilians, while a total of 501 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families comprising of 60 adult males, 176 adult females and 266 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation. All recovered items, arrested Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, terrorists logistics suppliers, were been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. While the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families were profiled for further action. The rescued civilians were given medical attention before been handed over to relevant authority for further action.

In a related development, the air component of Operations HADIN KAI equally conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorists enclaves and logistics in other to degrade them. Notably, on 9 April 2023, air recce operation was conducted over Konduga, Gargash, Gulumba Gana, Sabil Huda, Njimia and Sambisa South general area. Terrorists were seen running to take cover at nearby vegetation. Consequently, following the outcome of the recce these locations were engaged with rockets and bombs. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralised with their structures and logistics destroyed in the air strikes.

NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

Troops in the North Central zone of the country have sustained their commitment and resilience in the fight against terrorists and other criminal activities aimed at restoring peace and normalcy to the general area of operation. In furtherance to this, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN on 4 April 2023, raided a suspected kidnappers hideouts at Nimba forest in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State and arrested 4 suspected kidnappers as well as rescued 2 kidnapped civilians. Troops also recovered 3 matchets and 3 mobile phones from the suspects. Equally, on 5 April 2023, following a tip off, troops trailed and arrested a notorious kidnapper and bandit who had been on the wanted list of security agencies in Plateau and Bauchi States. On the same day, troops intercepted 5 railway vandals and recovered 1 vehicle loaded with 38 railway sleepers. Troops also, conducted operations within villages in Takum and Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State. During these operations troops recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 1 locally fabricated revolver gun, 3 AK47 magazines, 1 vehicle and other sundry items. Troops also arrested 14 criminals and rescued 4 civilians.

Equally, on 7 April 2023, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE responded to terrorist activities at Mgbam village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, but the terrorist fled on sighting the troops. Troops however exploited the general area and rescued 30 injured civilians. Troops also raided a suspected terrorists hideout on 13 April 2023 at Karman village in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of same state and made contact with the terrorists following a fire fight, troops arrested a suspect terrorists leader and recovered 1 dane gun and 2 mobile phones among other items. Furthermore, troops in conjunction with civilian Joint Task Force on 9 April 2023 raided a suspected terrorist hideout at Eggon hills and made contact with the terrorist and following a fire fight, troops arrested 2 suspected bandits and rescued 5 kidnapped civilians. Troops also recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 4 AK47 magazines, 16 mobile phones, 1 camouflage jacket, knives and other sundry items. Accordingly, within the weeks in review, troops North Central Zone, recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 1 locally fabricated revolver gun, 1 locally fabricated pistol, 1 dane gun, 7 AK47 magazines, 18 mobile phones, 38 railway sleepers, 3 cutlasses, 3 motorcycles, 3 jack knives amongst other sundry items. Troops also arrested 44 suspected criminals and rescued 252 civilians. All recovered items, apprehended suspects and rescued civilians have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action while the 30 injured civilians were evacuated to Benue State Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

NORTH WEST ZONE

Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have continued to intensify operations against terrorist, bandits and their collaborators and other criminal elements terrorising the North West zone of the country. Offensive operations were conducted on terrorists enclaves at different locations within Faskari, Safana, Kafur and Batagarawa Local Government Areas of Katsina State. Operational activities were also conducted in villages of Birnin Magaji, Talata Mafara, Bukkuyum and Kaura Namoda Local Government Areas Zamfara State as well as Birnin Gwari, Chikum and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State and also in villages within Rabah, Gudu and Tureta Local Government Areas of Sokoto State respectively. Notably, between 5 and 9 April 2023, troops had a meeting engagement with terrorists while on fighting patrol at different locations within Faskari, Kafur and Batagarawa Local Government Areas of Katsina State. Following theses encounters troops neutralised 5 terrorists and recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, 156 cattle, 4 motorcycles and 3 mobile phones.

Also on 7 April 2023, troops responded to information of planned terrorists attack on Kirtawa village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State. Troops mobilised to the area, but the terrorists fled on sighting troops. Troops further exploited the general area and arrested 6 suspected terrorists collaborators. Troops recovered 5 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones and 2 boafeng radio among other sundry items. In another development, troops on check point duties within Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State intercepted a vehicle and arrested 2 suspects. Items recovered from them include 87 Detonators, 33 rolls of detonator cables, 11 safety fuses, 43 main explosive chargers and other explosive materials. Equally, between 4 to 12 April 2023, troops conducted fighting patrols to terrorists camp and enclaves in locations within Maru and Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State and made contact with the terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralised 5 terrorists and recovered 1 AK47 rifle loaded with 4 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 12 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 3 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones, 2 military jungle hats and other sundry items. Also, on 9 April 2023, troops responded to report on the sighting of terrorists around Danmarke general area in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the same State and made contact with the terrorists and following a firefight, troops neutralised 2 terrorists, rescued a kidnapped civilians and recovered 2 AK47 rifles and 190 rustled cattle.

Similarly, sequel the arrest of an errand boy to a terrorists leader at a location within Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on 10 April 2023 a follow up operation was conducted on 11 April 2023, during which troops ambushed and neutralised the terrorists leader who was in company of another terrorist and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 4 extra AK47 magazines, 250 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (200,000.00) only among other items. Furthermore, on 13 April 2023, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH intercepted a vehicle along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari and arrested a suspect conveying 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 886 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted) ammo, 139 rounds of 7.62mm special tracer ammo and 5 AK47 empty magazine.

Consequently, within the week in review, troops recovered 13 AK47 rifles, 16 AK47 magazines, 1,531 rounds of 7.62mm special, 886 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted) ammo, 139 rounds of 7.62mm special (tracer) ammo, and 30 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm special. Other items recovered include 87 Detonators, 33 rolls of detonator cables, 11 safety fuses, 43 main explosive chargers, 25 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones, boafeng radios, 887 rustled cattle, 7 trucks and the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N230,900.00) only. Troops equally neutralised 30 terrorist, arrested 33 suspected criminals and rescued 10 kidnapped civilians. All recovered items, apprehended suspects and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

Equally, the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI during the weeks in focus conducted several air operations to degrade terrorist and restrict their freedom of action. Specifically, on 7 April 2023, air interdiction operation was conducted at Kungurmi in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, sequel to credible information on terrorist activities around the location. The targets area was observed to be active with terrorists harboring under trees. Accordingly, the locations were bombarded and feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralised in the air strike.

SOUTH-SOUTH ZONE

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation DELTA SAFE have continued the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the South South zone of the country through aggressive patrols and increased tempo in raids and clearance operations as well as other activities aimed at denying criminal elements freedom of action. In furtherance to this troops conducted operational activities at different locations within Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers State respectively. Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP discovered and destroyed 46 illegal refining sites, 241 storage tanks, 295 cooking ovens, 29 wooden boats and 38 dugout pits. Troops equally recovered 186,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 407,500 litres of crude oil, 9 vehicles, 2 pumping machine, 4 motorcycles, 2 speedboats, 1 generator and 2 outboard engine. Troops equally arrested 28 suspected criminals, recovered 5 weapons and 300 assorted ammunitions at different locations within the general area of operations. All items recovered and arrested suspects within the region have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. Additionally, a total of Two Hundred and Fifty Nine Million Two Hundred and Fifty Four Thousand Five Hundred and Sixty Five Naira (N259,254,565.00) only were denied oil thieves within weeks in focus.

Similarly, the air component of Operation DELTA SAFE conducted series of air interdiction operation geared towards denying oil thieves and other criminal elements freedom of action. Notably, on 6 April 2023, an air interdiction operation was conducted at Abisse, the location was sighted with several illegal refining sites with drums and reservoirs loaded with suspected illegal refined products. Consequently, the location was engaged and destroyed accordingly.

SOUTH EAST ZONE

Troops of Operation UDO KA have sustained the offensive in the fight against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists, as operational activities were conducted at different locations within the South East zone. Notably, on 14 April 2023, troops responded to intelligence report of suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists movement in 4 vehicles through Akokwa, Arondizuogu community in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State and laid ambush for the criminals. However, the criminals fired RPG bombs on sighting troops Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicle. Troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight and neutralised one terrorists and arrested one. Troops thereafter recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 70 rounds of 233 Remington ammo, 3 rounds of 7.62mm special, 4 AK47 magazines, 17 IEDs, 3 anti personnel RPG bombs, 9 IED wires and 2 desert boots amongst other items. Same day, troops responded to distress call on suspected activities of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists at Umuduru community in Onuimo Local Government Area of same state. Troops mobilised to the general area and raided the terrorists hideout, but the terrorists fled on sighting troops. Troops exploited the area and arrested 6 suspects and recovered 1 motorcycle.

Operational activities were also carried out at Ukpor community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Akokwa and Arondizuogu communities in Onuimo and Ideato Local Government Area of Imo State and Nimbo community in Enugu State respectively. In these operations, troops arrested 3 suspected terrorists and recovered 1 AK47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 pump action rifle, and other sundry items. Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 1 pump action rifle, 2 dane guns, 13 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 AK47 magazines, 3 RPG anti personnel bombs, 17 IEDs, 9 IED wires, 5 vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones and other sundry items. Troops also neutralised 9 suspected terrorists, arrested 13 and rescued 1 kidnapped civilian. All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued civilian have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

On a final note, I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country. Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas.