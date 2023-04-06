From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday that counterterrorism troops and other internal security operators across the country killed and arrested 135, terrorists, bandits and other criminal gang disturbing the peace in the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami, who made this known, said the soldiers also rescued 177, kidnapped victims from various parts of the country in the last two weeks,while 974, terrorists surrendered to troops at various theatre of operations.

Danmadami, at a media briefing on update on military operations conducted between March 23- April 6, said the soldiers discovered and destroyed 50 illegal refining sites, 22 wooden boats, 237 storage tanks, 204 ovens and 30 dugout pits and recovered 797,000 litres of crude oil. They also recovered 276,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 500 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 4 pumping machines, 19 vehicles, 6 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 8 weapons, 18 variety of ammunitions, 1 outboard engine, 2 generators and 1 speed boat and arrested 26 suspected criminals.

Giving an update on military operations, Gen Danmadami said that military operations conducted in conjunction with the various security agencies achieved tremendous results with the bombardment of several terrorists enclaves and killing and arrested of several others.

In the North East, Gen Danmadami stated:

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North East zone of the country have sustained the offensive operation to curb the activities of Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the Joint Area of Operations within the zone. Precisely, on 23 March 2023, troops conducted offensive operations to villages in Bama, Askira Uba and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State. During these operations, troops made contact with terrorists and following the fire fight, troops neutralized 7 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered 1 NSTV gun, 1 NSTV barrel, 1 QJC barrel gun, 14 dane guns, 1 pump action gun, 1 x 36 hand grenade, 27 cartridges, 81 rounds of 7.62mm special, 7 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, Improvised Explosive Device wires, 7 motorcycles, 8 bicycles, 2 boafeng radios, 2 solar panel and 2 grinding machines among other items. Also, on 24 March 23, troops responded to intelligence about terrorists activities around Maisamari village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops mobilized to the area and made contact with the terrorists. During the encounter, troops neutralized 2 terrorists and recovered 2 PKT MG, 188 rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunitions, 1 hand grenade, 4 Ak-47 magazines, pouches, boafeng radio, assorted drugs and other sundry items.

Furthermore, on 25 March 2023, troops had a meeting engagement with terrorists close to their location in Kawuri in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. During the encounter, troops neutralized 2 terrorists while other fled with gun shot wounds. Following the incident troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 1 NSVT AA gun, 1 Gun Truck, 140 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 vulcanizing machine, 3 shovels, 1 mechanic tool box and other sundry items. Equally, on 27 March 2023, troops intercepted a vehicle conveying passengers and food items along Monguno – Cross Kauwa road within Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State while trying to exit Monguno town and it was revealed that the food items were meant for terrorists. Six of the passengers were identified as terrorists logistics couriers and arrested. Items recovered include 2 cartons of spaghetti, 1 bag of garri and a bag of groundnut among other sundry items. Troops also recovered the sum of Sixty Nine Thousand One Hundred And Sixty Naira (N69,160.00) from the suspects.

Also, on 28 March 2023, troops on patrol arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist logistics supplier in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State who concealed the sum of Two Million Naira, One Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (N2,169,700.00) only inside a bag of grinded corn. The suspect revealed that he was conveying the cash to his brother who resides in the bush at Mandaragirau. On the same day, troops arrested a suspected terrorist informant at Cross Kauwa in Kakuwa Local Government Area of Borno State. Also troops while on fighting patrol rescued 2 kidnapped civilians who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram terrorists at Kubrumbula village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State. Also on 30 March 2023, troops responded to information that terrorists were imposing taxes on Kulumukuwa village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State and made contact with the terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 1 terrorists while other fled. Troops recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 9 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions among other items.

Consequently, within the week in focus, troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 2 NSVT guns, 1 NSVT gun barrel, 1 QJC barrel, 3 RPG bombs, 1 Anti-Riot gun, 3 pump action guns, 2 hand grenades, 3 PKT MG, 3 Gun Trucks, 188 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 142 rounds of 12.7x108mm ammunitions, 110 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 27 cartridges, 18 dane guns, 17 AK47 magazines and Improvised Explosive Device wires. Other items recovered include 2 grinding machines, 1 vulcanizing machine, 1 mechanic tool box, tyre rims, 3 pairs of Boko Haram Uniforms, shovel, bags of assorted food stuff, cartons of spaghetti, medical supplier, solar panels, 12 motorcycles, 13 bicycles, mobile phones, boafeng radio, pouches, 1 vehicle and sum of Two Million, Three Hundred and Five Thousand One Hundred and Fifteen Naira (N2,321,015.00) only. Troops equally neutralized 21 terrorists, captured 9 suspected Terrorists, arrested 11 suspected terrorists logistic suppliers/collaborators, apprehended 2 terrorists and rescued 54 terrorist escapees. While a total of 974 terrorists comprising 77 adult males, 364 adult females and 533 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the joint areas of operation. All recovered items, apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority further action. Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of the their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also been profile for further action.

In a related development, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorists enclaves and logistics in order to degrade and curb the spate of insecurity within the theatre of operations. Notably between 23 to 29 March 2023, several air interdiction operations were conducted at identified terrorists enclaves, camps, hideout and forests within the joint area of operations. In these operations, terrorists were seen taking covers and hidden under structures. Consequently, the locations were bombarded and feedback revealed that several terrorists suffered severed casualties while their structures and logistics were equally destroyed in the air strikes.

NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

Military troops in the North Central zone of the country have intensified their onslaught against terrorists, banditry and other criminal elements geared toward restoring peace and normalcy to the joint area of operation. Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE conducted operational activities at villages in Katsina Ala, Gwer West, Ukum and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State and Chiakala village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State respectfully. Specifically, on 27 March 2023, troops responded to information of terrorists activities at Chiakala village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State but the terrorists fled on sighting the troops. Troops however pursued and discovered the terrorists hideouts and arrested an accomplice to the criminals. On the same day troops on fighting patrol arrested 3 suspected criminals at Namkpe and Tse Agbe village in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State. Troops also responded to terrorists activities at Kyado village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and arrested 1 suspected terrorist and recovered 1 pistol, 1 pistol round, 4 ATM cards, 5 SIM cards among other items.

Equally, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN raids criminals hideout within villages and forest in Mangu, Riyom and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Notably, on 4 April 2023, following a tip off, troops raided a suspected kidnappers hideout at Nimbia forest in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State and arrested 4 suspected kidnappers as well as rescued 1 kidnapped civilian. Troops recovered machetes, mobile phones and large quantity of substance suspected to be cannabis. Troops also arrested a notorious armed robber at Maraban Jama’a in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state. Equally, troops conducted raid operation at suspected kidnapper hideout in Adoga village in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State and made contact with the criminals. Following a fire fight, the criminal fled, troops thereafter exploited the criminal hideout and rescued 8 kidnapped civilians. Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops in the North Central Zone recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 2 pistols, 2 pistol rounds, machetes, 4 ATM cards, 5 SIM cards, mobile phones and other sundry items. Troops also arrested 9 suspected kidnappers and arrested 9 criminals for various crimes while 21 kidnapped civilians were also rescued. All recovered items, arrested suspected criminals and rescued abducted civilians have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

NORTH WEST ZONE

Troops of Joint Task Force, Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North West zone of the country have sustained aggressive posture towards the fight against terrorists, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities in the general areas of operations. In furtherance to this, operational activities were conducted at different locations in Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States respectively. Accordingly, on 27 March 2023, troops on patrol rescued 20 abducted civilians along Pauwa general area in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. investigation revealed that the civilians were kidnapped in Gidan Baru village in the same Local Government Area and were held in captivity for 60 days. Also, on 28 March 2023, troops responded to information that some civilians kidnapped by terrorists were kept at Tediya area of Gowa village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State and made contact with the terrorists. Following the fire fight, the terrorists fled. Troops exploited the general area and rescued 2 kidnapped civilians who revealed that, they were in captivity for 32 days.

Furthermore, on 30 March 2023, troops conducted fighting patrol to Yantumaki forest in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State and made contact with the terrorist. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 1 terrorist while other fled. Troops further exploited the terrorist camps and recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 5 dane guns, and 2 motorcycles while troops also rescued 21 kidnapped civilians. Troops also conducted fighting patrol to terrorists camps in Maidabino general area in the Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina state and made contact with the terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 2 terrorists and recovered 4 dane guns, 4 AK47 magazines and other sundry items. Consequently, within the week in focus, troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 9 AK47 magazines, 14 dane guns, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 motorcycles, radios and 76 rustled cattle. Troops also neutralized 24 terrorists, apprehended 19 suspected criminals and rescued 43 abducted civilians. All recovered items, arrested suspects were handed over to the relevant authority for further action, while the rescued kidnapped civilians were given medical attention and handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

Equally, the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted several air interdictions operations deny the terrorist’s freedom of action. Notably, the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted air interdiction operation at identified terrorist enclave at Mai Solar in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The location was observed to be active and was consequently engaged. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized in the airstrike.

SOUTH SOUTH ZONE

Troops of Joint Task Force Operation DELTA SAFE and other operations in the South South zone of the country have sustained the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta region through aggressive patrols, raid, clearance and buggy operations amongst other activities. Operations were conducted at creeks, towns, water ways, high ways, cities and high seas of Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and River State respectively which yielded appreciable results. Notably, on 23 March 2023, troops responded to human intelligence that revealed movement of arms and ammunition along Rumuola Psychiatric in Obio/Akpar Local Government Area of Rivers State. Accordingly, troops mobilized to the general area and arrested a suspected gun runner with 3 of his associates. Following the arrest, troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 1 AK46 rifle, 3 single barrel pump action gun, 250 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 413 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 11 AK47 magazines, 1 box of 7.62mm NATO rounds, 231 rounds of 7.62mm special, 153 cartridges, 1 solar prime explosive, 1 roll of dextol 29, 10 chargers of dextol 29, 6 K2 rifle magazines, 32 rounds of K2 ammunition, 1 nylon of powdered explosive and 2 AK47 butts among other items at the residence of the suspected gun runner.

Also, troops on patrol on the 25 March 2023 along Calabar – Ikom general area in Calabar Municipal Area Council of Cross River arrested a suspect at an illegal mining site in the general area and recovered 46 Detonators, 900m of Detonating cord, 1.5kg gun powder, 456 water gel explosive super power 90, 1 generator set, astral submersible pump as well as 1 welding gas cylinder among other sundry items. Troops also recovered 2 AK47 rifles and 1 magazine loaded with 16 rounds of 7.62mm special from criminals at Elume Jetty in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State. Equally, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE has consolidated its efforts in ensuring a relatively safe and peaceful environment for economic activities to thrive, by denying criminal elements freedom of action in the Joint Area of Operations. Consequently, during the weeks in focus troops of operation DELTA SAFE in conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP and other operations discovered and destroyed 50 illegal refining sites, 22 wooden boats, 237 storage tanks, 204 ovens and 30 dugout pits. Troops also recovered 797,000 litres of crude oil, 276,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 500 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 4 pumping machines, 19 vehicles, 6 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 8 weapons, 18 variety of ammunitions, 1 outboard engine, 2 generators and 1 speed boat, while 26 suspected criminals were also apprehended. All items recovered and arrested suspects from the region have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. It is worth mentioning that the sum of Four Hundred and Seven Million Five Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Naira (N407,542,860.00) only were denied oil thieves.

SOUTH EAST ZONE

Troops of Operation UDO KA has sustained the fight against criminality with the aim of restoring peace and in the zone. Notably, on 23 March 2023, troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Police and Department of State Service personnel raided the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network camp in Ezekuna community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and made contact. Following a fire fight, the criminals fled due to superior fire power of own troops. Troops exploited the general area and arrested 2 suspects as well as recovered 7 locally made guns. Similarly, on 28 March 2023, troops responded to information on kidnap incident along Ishiagu-ugwu road in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Following a fire fight, the criminals fled while troops rescued 7 abducted civilians from the kidnappers. Troops also raided suspected kidnappers hideout within Lokpanta general area and along Leru-Ndiawa road in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State between 24 – 27 March 2023. Troops arrested 2 of the suspected criminals and destroyed the criminals hideout as well as rescued 9 kidnapped civilians.

Furthermore, on 29 March 2023, troops equally raided the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists’ hideout at Eziama-Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and made contact with the criminals. During the encounter, troops neutralized 1 of the terrorist while others fled. Troops exploited the terrorists hideout and recovered 3 pump action rifles, 3 pump action barrels, 1 pistol, 14 locally made grenades, 1 K2 magazines, 2 mobile phones and other sundry items. Troops also conducted operational activities in Imo and Enugu States respectively. Accordingly, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 2 pistols, 3 pump action rifles, 3 pump action barrels, 7 locally made guns, 14 locally made grenade, 2 K2 magazines, 1 AK47 magazine, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 motorcycles, mobile phones among other items. Troops equally rescued 21 kidnapped civilians, neutralized 3 terrorists’ and apprehended 12 suspected terrorists’. All recovered items, rescued abducted civilians and apprehended terrorists’ were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

On a final note, I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country. Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas.