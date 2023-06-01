From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Organisation(DMO), said soldiers fighting the counter-insurgency war and other internal security operations in the country killed 63, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals terrorising the peace in the country.

The Director, Defence Media Organisation, Major General Musa Danmadami, who made this known said the soldiers also arrested 252 other terrorists logistics suppliers, bandits, oil thieves, IPOB members and other criminals in various parts of the country in the last two weeks.

Danmadami, made this known at a media briefing on the update of operational successes recorded in the various operational theatres within the 6 geo-political zones of the Country operations in the last two weeks.

He said military operations recorded tremendous successes with the destruction of several criminal hideouts and destruction of 47 illegal refining sites, 250 storage tanks, 220 ovens, 32 dugout pits and 31 wooden boats.

He said soldiers rescued 66, kidnapped victims while 876, Boko Haram terrorists members and their families comprising 89 males, 249 females and 538 children.

Giving an update on military operations conducted between May 18-June 1, said “Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI have sustained the aggressive and ruthless posture against the Boko Haram Terrorists and their counterparts, the Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorist and other criminal elements in the North East zone of the country. In furtherance to this, between 18 May to 1 June 2023, troops conducted various offensive operations to identify terrorists’ hideouts, enclaves, camps, villages, forests and mountains of Konduga, Abadam, Guzamala, Ngala, Bama, Dikwa, Gubio, Damboa, Jere, Kukawa, Magumeri and Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno State. Also, at Damaturu and Gujba Local Government Areas of Yobe State. During these operations troops made contact with terrorists and following a fierce firefight, troops neutralised 25 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 3 training rifles, 1 AK56 rifle, 2 K2 assault rifles, 1 MC rifle, 1 pump action gun, 2 double barrel gun, 2 locally made pistols, 12 Dane guns, 1 locally made grenade, 12 AK47 magazines, 100 rounds of 7.56mm ammo, 5 rounds of 12.7mm NATO, 172 rounds of 7.62mm special, 31 rounds of 7.62mm refilled and 28 rounds of 7.62mm NATO. Other include 26 bicycles, 2 Hilux, 14 motorcycles, 130 motorcycle bearings, 60 throttle cables, 1 chain, 1 sprocket, 30 packs of herbicides, 3 solar panels, 3 sewing machines, 2 pairs of Boko Haram Terrorist uniforms, 4 Boafeng radios, large quantities of Improvised Explosive Device materials, 3 axes, 10 mobile phones, 2 borehole heads, 18 rustled cattle and assorted grains.

Also, on 23 May 2023, troops conducted a cordon and search operations at suspected criminal hideout at Kasuwan Fara in Borno State. During the operations troops arrested 52 suspected criminals. Relatedly, between 19 and 31 May 2023, troops intercepted and arrested 12 Terrorist logistics suppliers at different locations within the theatre of operation while conveying logistics items to terrorists. Items recovered from them include; 200 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 105 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 50 litres of diesel, sacks of foodstuff, 4 litres of groundnut, 2 packs of each of Sprite and Fanta drinks, 10kg of sugar, packs of matches, 3 packs of Maggi seasoning, 3 packs of mosquitoes coil, 2 packs of tiger battery, 4 mosquitoes spray, 1 basket of kola nut, 3 packs green tea, 15 rolls of mix fruit biscuits, assorted drugs, the sum of Two Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty-Five Naira (N911,320.00) only and other sundry items. In another development, on 18 May 2023, troops responded to distress on robbery activities at Fulatari village in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State, troop mobilised to the location and arrested 3 suspects who confessed to being involved in armed robbery, kidnapping as well as cattle rustling in the general area. Troops recovered 1 locally made pistol, 3 mobile phones, 2 knives, 1 cutlass, and 1 torchlight, the sum of Twelve Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty-Five Naira (N12,485.00) only amongst other items.

Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops in the North East Zone recovered, 7 AK47 rifles, 3 training rifles, 1 AK56 rifle, 2 K2 assault rifles, 1 mc rifle, 1 pump action gun, 2 double barrel guns, 2 locally made pistols, 12 Dane guns, 1 locally made grenade, 12 AK47 magazines, 100 rounds of 7.56mm ammo, 5 rounds of 12.7mm NATO, 172 rounds of 7.62mm special, 31 rounds of 7.62mm refilled, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and large quantities of Improvised Explosive Device making materials. Others include; 26 bicycles, 5 vehicles, 14 motorcycles, 130 motorcycle bearings, 60 throttle cables, 1 chain, 1 sprocket, 3 solar panels, 3 sewing machines, 2 pairs of Boko Haram Terrorist uniforms, 4 Boafeng radios, 3 axes, 17 mobile phones, 2 borehole heads, 8 bags of grains, 200 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 105 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 50 litres of diesel, 18 rustled cattle, 5 sacks of food stuff, 4 litres of groundnut oil, 2 packs each of Sprite and Fanta drinks, 10kg of sugar, packs of matches, 3 packs of Maggi seasoning, 3 pack of mosquitoes coils, 2 packs of tiger battery, 4 tins of mosquitoes spray, 1 basket of kola nut, 3 packs of green tea, 15 rolls of mixed fruits biscuits, medical suppliers, the sum of Three Hundred and Twelve Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy Naira (N312,370.00) only amongst other items. Troops also neutralised 26 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, including 1 suicide bomber, arrested 22 Terrorist logistics suppliers, 2 terrorist spies/informants, and captured 1 Boko Haram Terrorist fighter as well as apprehended 3 armed robbers and 52 suspected criminals. Troops equally rescued 16 abducted civilians while a total of 876 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of the families comprising 89 adult males, 249 adult females and 538 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations. All recovered items, arrested suspected criminals and rescued kidnapped civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, were profiled and documented for further action.

Also, during the period in focus, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted several air operations against terrorists’ enclaves and logistics to degrade them and curb the spate of insecurity within the Area of Responsibility. Precisely on 21 May 23, the air component conducted an air interdiction at a location 4KM South of TUMBUN FULANI, a relatively new terrorists hideout on the western outskirts of the Lake Chad Basin. Recent ISR in the area observed 2 x motorcycles and terrorist activities within the location. On arrival, the crew engaged the target with rockets and cannons resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists and destruction of their logistics.

NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

Troops in the North Central zone of the country have maintained an aggressive posture towards the activities of terrorists and other criminals in the general area of operation. In furtherance to this, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted operational activities within Jos North, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Notably, on 27 May 2023, based on a tip-off, troops raided a suspected criminal hideout at Tefi Gana in Bassa Local Government Area of the same state and arrested 5 suspected motorcycle thieves with 3 stolen motorcycles. Also on 29 May 2023, troops responded to information on the activities of suspected criminals at Mai Adiko Rayfield in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. Troops mobilised to the area and arrested 5 suspects. Troops equally, recovered 4 fabricated rifles, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special, 11 empty cases of 7.62mm, 3 cartridges, 2 jack knives, 2 walkie-talkie radios, 5 mobile phones and the sum of Six Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety Naira (N6,990.00) only amongst other items.

Relatedly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE equally conducted operational activities at different locations within in Joint Area of Operation. On 18 May 2023, troops on fighting patrol at Katakpa in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State made contact with terrorists, following a firefight, troops neutralised 1 terrorist while others fled in the nearby bushes. Troops further exploited the general area and recovered 1 pump action gun, 2 locally made guns, 28 cartridges, 1 motorcycle and 1 mobile phone. In the same vein, on 27 May 2023, following a tip-off troops raided a suspected kidnappers hideout at Igumale village in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State. During the operation, troops arrested 3 suspected kidnappers and recovered the sum of Two Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Naira (N284,820.00) only, 5 mobile phones, 1 motorcycle, 1 MP player and other sundry items.

Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops in the North Central zone of the country recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 2 Dane guns, 1 pump action gun, 2 locally made guns, 95 rounds of 7.62mm special, 39 cartridges and 5 AK47 magazines. Others include 403 rustled cattle, 1 truck, 2 vehicles, 8 mobile phones, 4 motorcycles, 2 walkie-talkie radios, 2 knives, 1 dagger and the sum of Two Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Naira (N284,820.00) only. Troops also neutralised 7 bandits, apprehended 35 suspected criminals and rescued 14 kidnapped civilians. All recovered items, apprehended suspected criminals and rescued kidnapped civilians have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

NORTH WEST ZONE

Troops of Joint Task Force Operation HADARIN DAJI have sustained the pressure to flush out terrorists, banditry and other criminalities from the North West zone of the country. In continuation of this, troops conducted operational activities at villages, forests, and towns within Anka, Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas of Zamfara State as well as Jibia, Bataigarwa and Sabuwa Local Government Areas of Katsina States. Other locations include Gada, Birnin Gwari, Sanga, Chikun, Kajuru and Kachia Local Government Areas of Sokoto and Kaduna State respectively. Notably, on 19 and 23 May 2023, troops conducted a fighting patrol to Dawan Jiya and Tungar DAji in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State and made contact with terrorists, during the encounter, troops neutralized an unconfirmed number of terrorists, while others fled in disarray with gun short wounds. Troops equally destroyed their camps, enclaves, and motorcycles and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 1 AA gun mounted, 1 damaged AK47 rifle, 1 locally made pistol, 1 Dane gun, 1 drum magazine, 1 AK47 magazine, 75 rounds of 7.62mm special and other sundry items. Troops also arrested 8 foreign illegal miners at Anka village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State on 18 May 2023.

Similarly, on 18 May 2023, troops on offensive patrol to clear terrorist camps and enclaves at villages in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Sokoto State came in contact with terrorists, following the firefight, troops neutralised 3 terrorists and arrested 3 suspected bandits. Troops also recovered 1 locally made gun, 2 pairs of woodland camouflage and military boots. In a related development, between 18 – 23 May 2023, troops had a meeting engagement with terrorists at Dangeza, Dungun Sambo, Dogon Daji and Kwarari villages in Danmusa, Sabuwa and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State. Following these various offensive operations, troops neutralized 4 terrorists while others fled. Troops also arrested 2 suspected terrorists and rescued 2 abducted civilians as well as recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special and 5 motorcycles. Equally, on 21 May 2023, troops ambushed suspected terrorists at the Tantattu general area in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with the terrorist. Following the firefight, troops neutralised 3 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, 39 support rounds, 1 AK47 magazine, 2 cutlasses, 10 bundles of substance suspected to be cannabis, 3 mobile phones and other sundry items. On the same day, troops on fighting patrol made contact with terrorists at Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the same state. During the encounter, troops neutralised 4 terrorists and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 8 Dane guns, 2 locally made pistols, 2 AK47 magazines, 11 rounds of 7.62mm special, 3 cartridges as well as 2 motorcycles.

Equally, on 24 May 2023, following an intelligent report on planned attacks by Terrorist at communities within Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, troops, intercepted and arrested 4 suspected bandits along Road Wukari – Takum and recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 1 AK47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special. Also, on 25 May 2023, troops arrested a suspected terrorist collaborator at Kofar Sambo village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The suspect was caught making calls and giving information on the movement of troops on patrol through the general area. Items recovered from the suspect include Nineteen Thousand Five Hundred and Forty Naira (N19,540.00) only, 1 mobile phone, 1 motorcycle amongst other items. Furthermore, on 23 May 2023, troops arrested a suspected terrorist logistic supplier at Ungwan Gora in Sanga Local Government Area. Items recovered from him include 498 pieces of back vests, 800 cutlasses, 1 mobile phone and 1 vehicle. Also, on 21 May 2023, troops on routine patrol intercepted and rescued 8 kidnapped civilians at the Gyengene general area in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, on 26 May 2023, following a tip-off on the movement of terrorist kingpins and collaborators along Road Kaura Shinkafi in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops mobilised to the location and during the operation troops intercepted and arrested 9 suspects. Also, on 28 May 2023, following a tip-off, troops arrested 1 vehicle and 2 suspects conveying food items, provisions, mattresses and building materials at Tunga Gobirawa in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of the same state. It was revealed that the suspect is a notorious terrorist logistics supplier. Troops also recovered the sum of Twenty-One Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety Naira (N21,790.00) only from the suspect. Accordingly, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 16 AK47 rifles, 1 AA gun mounted, 4 locally made guns, 6 locally made pistols, 11 Dane guns, 174 rounds of 7.62mm special, 8 live cartridges, 6 AK47 magazines, 1 AK47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 drum magazine and 39 support rounds. Other includes 7 vehicles, foodstuffs, 300 rustled cattle, 400 pieces of black vests, 802 cutlasses, 2 pairs of woodland camouflage, 2 pairs of military boots, 24 motorcycles, 18 mobile phones, large quantities of substance suspected to be hard drugs, 1 bag of flour and the sum of Forty-One Thousand Three Hundred Thirty Naira (N41,330.00) only. Troops equally, neutralised 25 terrorists, arrested 41 suspected criminals and rescued 36 kidnapped civilians. All recovered items, arrested suspected criminals and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

During the review period, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAI conducted several air operations against terrorists’ enclaves and logistics to degrade them and curb the spate of insecurity in its Area of Responsibility. on 24 May 23, the air component conducted 2 x AI missions at MALLAM’s location and KOGO Forest in FASKARI LGA of KATSINA State. On arrival, terrorists with large herds of rustled cattle were sighted at both locations. Consequently, the location was engaged with rockets and several terrorists were neutralised.

SOUTH-SOUTH ZONE

Troops of Operations DELTA SAFE and other operations have sustained the tempo in the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the South-South region of the country through aggressive raids, patrol as well as clearance operations amongst others. Notably, on 18 May 2023, troops on routine patrol arrested a suspected renowned cultist and armed robber alleged to be a member of ICELAND confraternity at Ikot Andem Community in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. It was revealed that the suspect has been terrorising the Ikot Andem community and its environs and is also on the wanted list of the security agents. On the same day, troops raided a suspected drug baron hideout at Onna and Etinan Local Government area of Akwa Ibom State and following the operations, troops arrested 4 suspects have recovered 100 wraps of substances suspected to be marijuana, 3 pinches of substance suspected to be heroin, 4 pinches of substance suspected to cocaine, 177 pinches of amphetamines, 1 mobile phone and the sum of Seventeen Thousand, Three Hundred Naira (N17,300.00) only. Equally between 19 and 23 May 2023, troops responded to information on cult activities within some communities in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. Troops mobilised to the location but the criminals fled on sighting the troops. Troops went in pursuit of the cultist and arrested 6 suspected criminals and recovered 1 locally made pistol, knives, 3 rounds of locally made pistol ammo and some assorted substances suspected to be hard drugs. Troops also raided the hideout of suspected cultists at the Ikpa Nkanya Eyo Edem area in Akpabuyo and Bakassi Local Government Areas of the same state and arrested a cult leader and 10 cult members. During the operations, troops recovered 1 Dane gun with 4 cartridges, some face masks, 13 stolen mobile phones and 2 cutlasses.

Relatedly, on 18 May 2023, following human intelligence, troops raided a suspected criminal’s house at the Ibaa community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of River State. Following the operation, troops arrested 1 woman and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 12 AK47 magazines, 105 rounds of 7.62mm special, 55 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ball, 63 rounds of assault rifles ammo, 6 mobile phones and other sundry items. In another development, troops arrested a gang of suspected criminals at Otowodo junction in Ugelli North Local Government Area of Delta State who is on the wanted list of troops. It was revealed that the gang members were responsible for the continuous pipe vandalisation and illegal crude oil refining within the general area and the attack on security agents between 7 and 22 May 2023 while on anti bunkering operation in the forest of Okpolo Enwle.

Similarly, troops of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP conducted several operational activities and buggy operations at the creeks, jetty, high sea and towns at different locations within Bayelsa, Delta and River State respectively. During these operations, troops discovered and destroyed 47 illegal refining sites, 250 storage tanks, 220 ovens, 32 dugout pits and 31 wooden boats. Troops also recovered 186,000 litres of crude oil, 42,750 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 200 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 5 vehicles, 12 weapons, 296 ammunition, 1 pumping machine, 4 outboard engines and arrested 24 economy saboteurs. Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus troops in the South-South zone recovered 186,000 litres of crude oil, 42,750 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 200 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 250 storage tanks, 220 ovens, 32 dugout pits and 31 wooden boats, 1 gas welding cylinder, 1 pocking gas, 2 gas burners, 2 gas gauge, 2 adjustable spanners, 1 pumping machine, 4 outboards engines, 300 ammunitions, 15 AK47 magazines, 211 mobile phones, 3 vehicles, 100 wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, 3 and 4 pinches of substance suspected to be heroin and cocaine, 177 pinches of amphetamines and the sum of Seventeen Thousand, Three Hundred Naira (N17,300.00) only. Troops also arrested 65 suspected criminals. All recovered items and apprehended suspected criminals have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. Equally, it is worth mentioning that a total of Six Hundred and Four Million Four Hundred and One Thousand One Hundred and Twenty-Seven Naira (N604, 401,127.00) only were denied the oil thefts

17. In a related development, the air component of Operation DELTA SAFE on 18 May 2023 conducted air interdiction operation at Krakrama. The location was observed to be active with illegal refining activities. Accordingly, the location was struck, with several illegal refined products and equipment destroyed in the air strike.

SOUTH EAST ZONE

Troops of Operation UDO KA have continued to clamp down on the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists and other criminalities in the South Eastern zone of the country. Specifically, on 24 May 2023, following an intelligence report, troops raided a notorious drug peddler and cultist allegedly terrorising communities within Oguta and Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State. During the operation, troops apprehended 6 suspects at a hotel with substances suspected to be hard drugs. Equally, on 27 May 2023, troops raid a suspected Indigenous people of Biafra/Eastern Security Network Terrorist hideout who were allegedly massing up for operations. On sighting troops, the terrorist opened fire and following a firefight, troops neutralised 2 terrorists, while others fled. Furthermore, on 25 May 2023, following human intelligence, troops raided a kidnapper hideout within Abia State and arrested 2 suspected kidnappers and recovered 1 motorcycle. Troops equally, conducted operational activities at Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi States respectively with significant successes recorded. Accordingly, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 6 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones, 1 vehicle, and large quantities of substance suspected to be hard drugs. Troops also neutralised 5 Terrorists and arrested 9 suspected Terrorists. All recovered items and arrested suspected terrorists and criminals were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

SOUTH WEST ZONE

Troops in the South West zone of the country have remained committed in the fight against armed robbery and other social vices in the general area of operation. Notably, on 24 May 2023, following an intelligent report on the sighting of a suspect alleged to be close to a notorious armed robber on the watch list of the security agents at Ajagbale community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Accordingly, troops mobilised to the general area and arrested the suspect. Furthermore, on 24 May 2023, troops in conjunction with National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency operators raided a suspected drug peddlers hideout within some communities in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State. Following the operations, troops arrested 15 suspects and recovered 1 locally made pistol, 3 cartridges and substances suspected to be hard drugs. Relatedly, on 29 May 2023, troops in conjunction with National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency operators conducted raid operations at suspected criminals’ hideout within Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State and arrested 11 suspects with about 186 grams of a substance suspected to be cannabis, 13.5gm of tramadol and 2 bottles of codeine. Subsequently, within the weeks in review, troops of Operation AWATSE recovered 1 locally made pistol, 3 cartridges, 280gm of tramadol and 2 bottles of codeine. Troops also arrested 26 suspected criminals. All recovered items and arrested suspected criminals have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

On a final note, I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts and resilience of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country. Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas.