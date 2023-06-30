From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a significant operation, troops belonging to the 4 Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army on Friday, apprehended 12 individuals suspected of vandalizing railway tracks. The suspects were caught red-handed with two truckloads of stolen rail tracks in an abandoned railway station between Keana and Obi local government areas of Nasarawa State.

The successful operation was confirmed by Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the 4 Special Forces Command, Major Joseph Adekunke Afolasade.

Major Afolasade praised the vigilance of the troops during a routine patrol that led to the arrest of five suspects. “Following further intelligence gathering, a raid was conducted on the residence of one of the suspected kingpins in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, resulting in the capture of seven additional individuals.” He said.

During interrogation, Afolasade said the suspects allegedly divulged the names of some influential individuals from Plateau and Nasarawa States who they claimed were their sponsors. Major Afolasade also revealed that the suspects attempted to bribe the troops with a sum of five million Naira in exchange for their release, an offer that was promptly rejected by the integrity-driven soldiers.

Mr. Shamshudeen Lawal, one of the truck drivers apprehended in the operation, confessed that he had been hired to transport the stolen rail tracks to Jos, the capital of Plateau State. Another suspect, Hasiru Modibo, admitted his involvement in transferring 300,000 Naira from his account to the vandals.

Following the arrest, the suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps Nasarawa State Command for further investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.