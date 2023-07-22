From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A fortified enclave of suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), in a suburb of Asaba, Delta State capital, was on Saturday destroyed by security agents.

In a clearance operation carried out by men of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the suspected IPOB/ESN fighters were left in disarray.

A suspected member of the separatist group was apprehended during the gun battle, according to the Detector, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the raid on the fortified enclave located at the middle of a forested high ground in the early hours Saturday, was part the sustained effort to rid Nigeria of criminality.

“The gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 rifles, three pump action semi automatic rifles, one G3 rifle and one single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered, include live cartridges, electric saw, machetes, an axe and IPOB flag.

“The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops and other security agencies for their effort in the ongoing operations, and has charged them to sustain the momentum to restore sanity in the region,” Nwachukwu stated.