• Arrests 1, recover arms

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations in Delta State have destroyed the operational base belonging to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network and recovered arms and ammunitions.

The operational base located in the middle of a forested high ground was invaded in the early hours of yesterday by troops of 63 Bde Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said: “In a sustained effort to rid Nigeria of criminality, troops of 63 Bde Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services, have in an ongoing clearance operation, destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Asaba, Delta State, today Saturday 22 July 2023 (yesterday).

“The troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested High ground in the early hours of the day.

“The gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle and one single barrel gun. Other items recovered, include Live Cartridges, Electric Saw, Machetes, an Axe and IPOB flag.

”The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploring the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, commended the troops and other security agencies for their effort in the ongoing operations and charged them to sustain the momentum to restore sanity in the region.