From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF) have destroyed an operational base of terror group Boko Haram, arresting 19 terrorists.

The troops of Sector 3, also recovered several weapons from their hideouts in the North East of Borno.

The terrorists were intercepted and arrested on April 29, at Kangori village, located about 17km West of Damasak, during intensified patrols, raids and mop-up operations by the troops of OPERATION DESERT/LAKE SANITY II, at the Bulabulin general area.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region said that the troops also recovered some IEDs-making equipment, and 6 AK-47 magazines, among other weapons.

The troops equally burnt down some of their hamlets.

This latest success underscores the continuing efforts of the Nigerian military to neutralise the Boko Haram threat and restore peace and stability to the region.