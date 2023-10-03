From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force in South-East, code-named Operation UDO KA II, has cleared four camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and its armed affiliates, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Imo State.

The troops, in the course of the clearance, neutralised two IPOB/ESN members and arrested four suspected members of the group.

In a statement by acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, for the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II,Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, the camps cleared are located in three communities: Ihube, Aku,and Umulolo,Okigwe Local Government Areas of the state.

Unuakhalu,said that the clearance and recovery were carried out on Sunday, October 1 ,2023.

The Army spokesman,said that during the clearance operation, Troops encountered many Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) deployed enroute the camps.

According to him, however, due to superior firepower of the Force, the irredentist group members fled into neighbouring forests with gunshot injuries.

“It was discovered that the camps were being used to perpetuate atrocities such as cannibalism, occultic practices and ritual killings to instill fears into law-abiding citizens.These were evident from many fresh and old corpses discovered while clearing the entire camps.

“Also, the houses of the two spiritual leaders and herbalists that took to their heels were destroyed.Furthermore, the shrine of the wanted terrorist, Amobi Chinoso Okafor, alias Temple, where human sacrifices was being made was destroyed,” he said.

Unuakhalu, said that items recovered from the camps included different denomination of Biafra currencies, one new power bike, four motorcycles and solar panels.

Others are: POP cements and a petroleum tanker suspected to have been hijacked from hard working Igbo owners (indigenes) trying to make a living.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue to combat crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.

“All law-abiding citizens of the South-East, are enjoined to act against the devilish terrorists by providing timely, credible and reliable information which will lead to ending the menace of insecurity occasioned by activities of the terrorist group in the region.

“Do not be a victim of this sacrilegious. These criminals are desecrating Igboland,” he said.