From Jude Dangwam, Jos

Special Forces troops under the Hakorin Damisa IV have burst a gun manufacturing syndicate which has been used in fuelling crisis in Kaduna and neighbouring Plateau States. The troops also recovered 26 assorted weapons, combat gears and caches of ammunition in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Media and Information Officer, Operation Safe Haven, Captain Oya James on Friday said the discovery followed a week-long intelligence operation that finally led to the capture of a wanted gunrunner Napoleon John who has been on the wanted list of OPSH. He said the suspect confessed to the crime which led troops to a concealed factory where arms of different calibre were sold by another miscreant identified as Monday Dunia, who confessed to have been in the business for more than five years fuelling the crisis in Kaduna and neighbouring Plateau States.

“A thorough search of the factory led to the recovery of 22 different weapons, including seven pistols, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, two military grade AK 47 rifles and nine revolvers. Others include one submachine gun, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, machine tools and a gas cylinder.”

He said between Thursday night and the early hours of Friday, troops raided another hideout in Adua 1 village in Kafanchan and captured additional two AK-47 rifles, two revolver rifles, live rounds of 9mm and 7.62 ammunitions, six daggers, one hacker axe, several empty cases of 7.62mm special rounds.

“Two mobile phones, one fragmental jacket, two police uniforms, one military camouflage trousers, one ammunition magazine carrier, one pistol holster, one military grade camel pouch and one police combat helmet, among others.” He said Commander OPSH also vowed to ensure that all fleeing syndicate members are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. He warned sponsors and perpetrators of criminality to immediately abandon their evil ways and embrace lawful means of livelihood.