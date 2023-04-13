From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 48 hours after several fleeing terrorists were killed by airstrikes in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to terrorists by a courier around the Polewire community in the same local government area.

The courier has been arrested and in custody for investigation, for supplying large rounds of ammunition to terrorists in the area.

This was contained in a statement, yesterday, by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“In another significant breakthrough, troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire in Birnin Gwari LGA.

“According to a report forwarded to the Kaduna State Government, the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities, and, in the course of diligent checks, stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

“A search of the intercepted vehicle – a black Toyota Corolla – revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car.

“After a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities were recovered: 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition; 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition and 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition.

“ Five empty AK-47 magazines were also recovered. The driver of the vehicle, one Aminu Abdullahi, is in custody for further investigation,” Aruwan said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with satisfaction, and thanked the troops for being proactive in denying bandits a major supply of ammunition meant to mete out more destruction and suffering. The governor warmly appreciated the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, for the latest notable breakthrough recorded.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai charged the security forces to proceed with a thorough investigation of the arrested suspect, and intensify efforts towards dismantling gunrunning networks across the state and beyond,” the statement read.