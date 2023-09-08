•Onowakpo set to appeal tribunal judgement

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta, Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Christopher Oji

The National Assembly Election Petition sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday, affirmed the victory of Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as duly elected Senator for Ogun West.

Delivering its judgement in a petition marked EPT/OG/Sen/2023 and filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dada Ganiu Adeleke, Justice Kabir Gabo-led three-man panel dismissed it for lacking in merit.

The panel also held that two witnesses called by the petitioner failed to give valid evidence to substantiate allegations that he election did not meet Electoral Act and constitutional requirements as well as manual voting procedure.

According to the panel, the prayer of the petitioner that the victory of Senator Adeola be declared null, void and of no consequence could not stand or be granted due to its lack of merit.

In Delta, a Tribunal sitting in Asaba upheld the victory of Senator Ned Nwoko of the PDP as the lawful winner in Delta North.

The three-man tribunal, led by Justice Cathrine Ogunsola, dismissed the petition filed by Mr Ken Kanmma of the Labour Party (LP) for lack of merit.

Kanmma had asked the tribunal to invalidate the election of Senator Nwoko for alleged non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and declare him winner.

In a unanimous judgment, the tribunal held that the petitioner failed to tender any relevant document to prove his case.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Delta South, Mr. Onowakpo Thomas has indicated his plans to appeal the judgement of the tribunal which declared his election inconclusive.

The tribunal had on Wednesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary polls in Warri South Local Government Area of the district, ruling that Onowakpo was not duly elected by lawful votes as the votes of Warri South were wrongfully cancelled.

Onowakpo said though he was yet to get details of the judgement, he noted that there were sufficient grounds for appeal going by preliminary briefs he had received.

The senator said he would consult the leadership of his party, APC, and the legal team.

“We will appeal this judgement and we will do everything within our God given grace to defend our mandate.

“However, I wish to urge my teaming supporters and APC faithfuls in Delta South Senatorial District to remain calm and show brotherly love to one another

“Be rest assured that, by God’s grace, the mandate you gave to me at the polls will be defended and I will remain your Senator now and for the next four years,” Onowakpo stated.