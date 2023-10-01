From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following his victory at the governorship election petition tribunal in Jalingo on Saturday, Taraba State Governor Dr Kefas Agbu has called on his opponent and candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party NNPP to save the state from needless litigations and join hands with his administration for the good of the people.

The governor, who made this call in his victory speech on Saturday night said that the people of the state spoke through the ballot and the Court has also reaffirmed their position and this should be given a chance to prevail.

“My heart overflows with gratitude humility and hope. I appreciate the judges who dedicated themselves to the cause of justice to reaffirm the strength in our democratic institutions.

“I extend my hands of fellowship to my brother Professor Sani Yahaya and the NNPP. Let us prioritise the welfare of Taraba people as against needless litigations. Let us heed the voice of our people and work towards the good of our people.

“As we move forward, let us remember invaluable lessons from our past. We have a greater future if we work together sincerely. Further litigations will only cause distractions and depletion of the already limited resources of the state,” he said.

The Tribunal sitting in Jalingo on Saturday upheld the election of Governor Dr Kefas Agbu after throwing out the petition.