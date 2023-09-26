From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Last week Saturday, September 24, 2023, the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi affirmed the election of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia as the authentic Governor of Benue state.

To celebrate the tribunal victory, the state Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), organized a gathering at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB square, in Makurdi.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, Monday evening in Makurdi, Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, said his victory at the polls and its affirmation by the Tribunal, is the will of God and that of people of the state.

Governor Alia said the decision of the courts is a reminder that one cannot toil with the mandate of the majority, adding that God has used him to bring back smiles on the faces of the people of the state, and as such, his administration will not fail them.

Alia, who stated that a lot of things went wrong in the state said his government is poised to rebuild and make the state a better place for all.

He enumerated some of his achievements promising that the ongoing construction of the 16 township roads in Makurdi, will be completed by the end of November 2023.

He disclosed that already 100 buses have been procured for Benue Links Company Limited, and the buses will be handed over to the company as soon as the state government takes delivery of all.

The Governor also disclosed that palliatives will soon be distributed to all the 23 local government areas across the state, as already, the trucks of grains have arrived the state.

On his plans for the youths of the state, the governor said the ICT training programme which is slated to commence soon, will afford the youth the opportunity to acquire professional skills in ICT, thereby keeping them away from crime.

While reiterating his administration’s resolve to return the IDPs back to their ancestral homes, the governor stated that a line has been drawn between good and bad in the State, as according to him, banditry and terrorism will no longer be allowed to have a place in the state under his watch.

He appreciated the family of the kidnapped Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo, for their patience, disclosing that the government is working with the security agencies towards his rescue, expressing his optimism that there will be good news soon.

While also calling on the opposition parties in the State to join hands with his administration, the governor appreciated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, for his leadership, with a call on the Benue people to disregard rumours of division within the party.

He charged his appointees to be up and doing in ensuring that they do not to fail the people promising to go round the state to appreciate the people for their support.

Earlier, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Hon. Austin Agada, represented by the Vice Chairman, Zone A, Dr. Vincent Ujih, said the EXCO of the party organized the event to rejoice with the governor over the ruling by the Tribunal which affirmed his victory.

He urged the Governor to ensure the people of the state enjoy democratic dividends during his administration, promising the party’s support for this to be achieved.