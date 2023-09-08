From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice president Kashim Shettima over their victory at the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Chairman of the FCT APC Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, in a statement, on Thursday, described the Tribunal’s ruling in favour of the two leaders as a triumph for democracy and the people of Nigeria.

Abdulmalik, added that the unanimous decision of the tribunal has clearly validated the people’s will in Nigeria, adding that the verdict has also restored the confidence Nigerians reposed in the judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

While expressing happiness of the FCT APC leaders and members over the judgement, Abdulmalik enjoined the two leaders, President Tinubu and Vice-President, Shettima, to continue in their giant strides to reposition and rebuild Nigeria in line with their “Renewed Hope” agenda they have promised Nigerians.

He, therefore, urged Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to bury their hatchets, congratulate President Tinubu and join hands with APC government to move Nigeria forward instead of them embarking on another mission to the Supreme Court.