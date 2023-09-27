From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria ( PFN) has called on the petitioners in the 2023 governorship elections in the state to sheathe their swords.

Recall that the state Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal headed by Justice Oken Inneh has dismissed the petition filled by Sen. Sandy Onor and the PDP.

Speaking on the verdict of the tribunal, the state PFN chairman, Apostle Trinity Ogar, who doubles as the Lead Pastor in Goldcity Gospel Ministry International, said the petitioners should rather join hands with the governor and build a beautiful state.

Ogar said: “I solicit that Cross Riverians who are not happy with the judgement should sheathe their swords and join hands to build a beautiful state.

“Even if another candidate wins, he is not 100% perfect and may be good in one aspect and bad in another aspect. We should look at the governor’s strong aspects. No state can have two governors at the same time and neither would Prince Otu be the last governor.

“We are prayerful to God who gives power and whoever will take over from Prince Otu will do so when it’s his time and no mortal man will stop him.

“There is a mystery behind the victory of Governor Bassey Otu and the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey. If you took a retrospective look from Otu and Odey’s emergence as candidate through elections and tribunal, you will see God’s involvement.

“You can see that God’s hand is involved in this matter and if you take a retrospective look from Otu and Odey’s emergence as candidate through elections and tribunal, you will see God’s hand.

“There is no need to fight because we can see in all ramifications that God is involved in his matter.Even if you go to the Supreme Court, God will still give him the mandate.

“Now that the coast is clear and the governor has won the case, the expectation is still very high from Cross Riverians.

We advise them to do something not to betray the goodwill of the people and rather show more working by delivering dividends of democracy ”

The chairman called on Cross Riverians to support the new administration to achieve its loft programmes for the state.