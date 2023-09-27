From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the National Judicial Institute Abuja, on Wednesday struck out the petition of the of the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Benard Odoh, against the victory of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The tribunal ruled that the issue of non-qualification of the APC candidate was a pre-election matter, and not a ground to nullify his election.

It also ruled that the petitioner was unable to prove that the APC candidate was not validly elected as the 4th Executive Governor of Ebonyi State.

But in a reaction, the APGA Governorship candidate, Prof. Benard Odoh, said he would appeal the judgement, and urged his supporters to remain calm and hopeful.

He said, “on behalf of myself and my running mate, Dr. Nkata Chuku, we are most profoundly grateful to all of you our friends, supporters and well wishers for your extraordinary contributions, supports and encouragement on this journey. We have worked day and night to arrive at this stage of our governorship petition.

“It is not over yet. Let your hearts and souls not be troubled as a result of today’s ruling by the Ebonyi State Governorship Election Tribunal. However, due to our level of political socialisation and culture some of you will be mocked and cajoled for believing and standing with us throughout the journey till now. Don’t worry, you’re on the right part of history as the storm would certainly be over. Greatness is not achieved by being a mediocre mind. Remain firm while we journey till the end.

“History and posterity will be kind to all men and women who stood firm for the right course of action towards advancing our democracy and advocating for a better society where rule of law, justice and fairness is attainable.

“We have directed our legal Team to review the judgement and commence appeal processes as provided by law.

“We shall get to the finishing line joyfully by exploring and exhausting all the legal processes as provided by our law as this would lay the desired foundation for the future we all desire and deserve for our dear state.”