From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal siting in Jalingo, Taraba State, yesterday, affirmed the election of Peter Abel Diah, former speaker and member representing Mbamga at the House of Assembly.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Bongo and his party through a suit had approached the tribunal on two grounds and sought nullification of the election Diah over non-compliance by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the process of the election

He also petitioned that the former speaker was not a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as at the time the party nominated him to participate in the election from Mbamga state constituency.

The three member panel led by Justice Benson Ogbu dismissed the petition, stating that the two petitions collapse on failure of prove by the petitioner.

Counsel to PDP, Joseph Oguche, said he would study the details of the judgment and consult his client for further actions.

, lawyer to APC, Festus Idekpefor, while commenting on the ruling hailed the three man panel for giving a straight forward judgment that could take a test of time to be contested against.