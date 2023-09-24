…As governor dedicates victory to God, Benue people

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi has validated the victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in the March 18 Governorship Election.

This is even as Governor Alia has dedicated his victory at the Tribunal to God and to “the good people of Benue state.”

Delivering the judgement yesterday, the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Ibrahim Karaye, held that the Tribunal lacked jurisdiction to entertain pre-election issues raised by the petitioners, Titus Uba and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Karaye who read the unanimous judgement stated that only the Federal High Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to entertain issues bordering on pre-election matters.

He further said the petitioners’ case was also an abuse of court processes because the petitioners filed the same case before the Federal High Court, Abuja Division and they did not challenge its judgement.

He said the petitioners lacked locus standi to challenge the nomination of the 2nd and 3rd respondent by the 4th respondent since they were not members of the 4th respondent.

Justice Karaye further stated that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of forgery against the 3rd respondent before the tribunal.

He said the 2nd and 3rd respondents were qualified to contest the March 18 Governorship Election and therefore dismissed the case.

The petitioners, Titus Uba and the PDP, had dragged the respondents – INEC, Governor Hyacinth Alia and his deputy, Sam Ode, and the APC – before the Tribunal challenging their declaration by INEC.

They petitioners argued that the 2nd and 3rd respondents, Governor Alia and Ode were at the time of contesting the election not qualified to contest the March 18 Governorship Election.

They averred that the 4th respondent, APC did not follow the provisions of the law in the nomination of the governorship and deputy governorship candidates.

They also alleged that the 3rd respondent had presented a forged certificate to the 1st respondent, INEC, and therefore should be disqualified.

They, therefore, prayed among other things, the nullification of their election and declare the petitioners winners of the said election having scored second highest lawful votes.

However, the respondents in their counter argument urged the tribunal to dismiss the suit in its entirety, as it was abuse of court processes.

The respondents stated that the Federal High Court Abuja Division had before the election delivered judgement on the same matter, which was filed by the petitioners but they did not appeal the judgement till date.

They also said that the issues raised were all pre-election matters and contended that only the Federal High Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to entertain the issues.

The 2nd and 3rd respondents clearly stated that since the prayers sought by the petitioners were all pre-election matters the petitioners’ case was statute barred and should be struck out.

Meanwhile, in his reaction to the judgement of the Tribunal, Governor described it as a “victory for democracy and the rule of law.”

He said the court had once again shown that it is the last hope of the common man and that no might is powerful enough to thwart the supreme will of the people and claim power through the back door.

Alia in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, noted that the tribunal in its verdict reaffirmed the sacred mandate freely expressed and given to him by the people of the state at the polls.

He, therefore, assured the Benue people that he is committed to putting the welfare of the state ahead of self.