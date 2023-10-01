From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Senator representing Ogun West at the National Assembly, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has congratulated the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the people of the state on the governor’s victory at the election petition tribunal.

Abiodun’s electoral victory on the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election, was affirmed on Saturday night by a three-man panel headed by Justice Hamidu Kanaza.

The panel dismissed the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, declaring that it lacked merit.

In a congratulatory statement signed by the Media Adviser to Senator Adeola, Kayode Odunaro, on Sunday, hailed the judgment of the panel, describing it as well researched and thorough.

“After the over 10 hours reading of the Governorship Tribunal judgement, their Lordship decisions were well researched and very reasonable based on all the facts of the case and the submissions of all parties and this confirmed that the outcome of the last governorship election in Ogun state was free and fair and it was the democratic decision of the people of Ogun state”, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations stated

The statement reads further: “I was in court physically to hear the rulings of the tribunal which lasted for the better part of 10 hours. I salute their Lordships for their erudition, their thoroughness and the justice meted out in this case. Their decision has validated the lawful votes of the people of Ogun State for Prince Dapo Abiodun as their governor.”

Adeola, however, decried the penchant of some electoral losers to always resort to litigation after every election, adding that “the attitude is costly not only to the litigants but also in terms of distractions from governance caused by the divided attention.”