Estate consultant and financier of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has described the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the presidential election tribunal, yesterday, as “gain for Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is a re-affirmation of the popularity of the president. The election provided another opportunity for Nigerians to compensate Tinubu for his good works.”

He acknowledged the role of the judiciary in sustaining the country’s democracy: “Politicians should embrace the spirit of sportsmanship in the interest of national development.” He expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their confidence in the president and his team.

Owoeye mobilised support and donated campaign vehicles to the party secretariat in Atan in Ado/Odo Ota LG, Ogun State, for the 2023 general elections. He said: “President Tinubu’s pedigree and goodwill will always speak for him.The president is a strong advocate of democracy. With the judgment of the tribunal, the opposition and other stakeholders should join hands with the President in his determined efforts to reposition Nigeria.”

He charged the political class to embrace the tenets of democracy. He admonished Tinubu to make the plight of the poor and needy a priority: “There is a need to douse the tension in the land and address issues of poverty and unemployment. The President should act earnestly and do all he can to restore the nation’s lost glory.”