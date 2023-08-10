From Desmond Mgboh Kano

A National and State House of Assembly Election tribunal sitting in Kano State has invalidated the election of the member of the House of Representatives, Representing Tarauni Federal Constituency. Murtar Yerima.

The three member tribunal led by Justice L P Chima in its judgment on Thursday affirmed that the primary school certificate presented by the member to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forged.

According to them, the authorities of Hausawa Primary School, Kano, had since confirmed that the certificate presented by the member to the electoral body was not in their records.

The tribunal upheld the case of the petitioner, Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress, who had approached the tribunal to nullify the victory of the NNPPs member on the grounds that his certificate was forged.

It could be recalled that the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party, Murtar Yerima was returned winner of the February 25th elections for Tarauni Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission.