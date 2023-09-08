From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu has nullified the election of the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Prof. Paul Nnamchi.

In his stead, the Tribunal declared People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 25 National Assembly election and petitioner in the matter, Hon. Cornelius Nnaji as the winner.

The Justice A.M. Abubakar-led panel nullified the election for non qualification of the declared winner of the election, Nnamchi to contest the election.

The Tribunal held that Nnamchi was not a member of the Labour Party (LP) when he contested the election, and in line with electoral laws cannot be a candidate in the election.

It held Nnamchi was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the election under the Labour Party’s candidacy.

It also held that he did not resign from his work at the University accordingly in line with the electoral laws.

The Tribunals directed INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Nnamchi and be given to PDP, Nnaji.

Details later.