… Tells supporters not to protest as there is hope in judiciary

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has urged his supporters to maintain calm in the wake of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s decision to overturn his election victory.

Daily Sun reports that the tribunal’s ruling followed a petition filed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Ombugadu, challenging the outcome of the March 18th, 2023, governorship election, which had initially declared Governor Sule as the duly elected Governor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a split decision, with two out of three panel members siding with the PDP candidate, governor Sule addressed a crowd of his supporters at the Government House shortly after the judgement on Monday.

He assured them that he would appeal the lower court’s decision and emphasized that he remains the Governor until a final determination is reached at the Supreme Court.

“I remain the Governor until I appeal, and the law permits us to appeal again,” Engineer Sule stated. He expressed gratitude to his numerous supporters, stakeholders, and security agencies for their unwavering support during the trial. He also urged the people of Nasarawa State not to engage in protests or unrest, emphasizing their faith in the judiciary.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to continue with his development programs without interruption, stating, “As far as I am concerned, I am going to continue with my work from tomorrow as if nothing has ever happened.”

Sule directed his legal team to initiate the appeal process, reassuring the people that the tribunal’s judgment is not the final verdict, and there is no need for anger or agitation. He encouraged them to focus on the positive aspects of the situation and the opportunity to work for the betterment of the state.

“Those who would take the responsibility of the appeal are the legal people. They should continue with their work. I am calling on the good people of Nasarawa State to understand that this first judgment is the tribunal”.

It’s not the judgment of the Supreme Court. Therefore, don’t bother yourself getting angry or getting upset with anybody. Look at the good aspect of the judgement, that God Almighty has given us the chance to do the best that we can for this state, and He just asked us to wake up from sleep,” he said.