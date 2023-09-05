Says APC would accept outcome of judgement

From Idu Jude, Abuja

Penultimate, Appeal court judgement on the disputed February 25 presidential election, Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC, Dr Garus Gololo, has joined numerous Nigerians in condemnation of Chief Bode George’s negative and illogical conclusion on Nigeria’s general election being determined by a competent court of jurisdiction.

The PDP Chieftain Monday in Lagos had granted a world press conference, to condemn in totality the idea of INEC determining the outcome of the Nigerian election through court processes.

According to the APC Chieftain, Chief Bode George’s choice of words was unpatriotic and against the electoral guidelines which provides an opportunity for aggrieved political parties who doubt the outcome of the election to seek redress in the court of competent jurisdiction.

“Chief Bode George is a person I respect so much, both as a former Military man and as a politician, but this time I can’t agree with him. It is obvious that some of us have refused to embrace true democracy which INEC has set its precedence.

“It is appalling, however, that Nigerian politicians see things being right when their political parties are in leadership, but see everything wrong when they are in opposition. When I listened to his media briefing, I was disappointed of the words coming out from an elder statesman. I think elders should be educating the youths well to avoid things capable of causing national catastrophe. Bode George, should be able to say things to unite the country and we all know that since heading to court is part of electoral guidelines, we all should seek that so that we don’t put the country in jeopardy and state chaos”

Dr. Garus, Gololo, while advising all parties not to heed the suggestion of the elder statesman, urge them to respect the judgement of the court as the final journey, remains the supreme court. And I expect the politician not to first of all preempt the tribunal judgement but wait for the outcome today before the condemnation”

He, however, reminded Nigerians of the need to be conversant with the electoral guidelines before delving into politics. ” I suppose that all the political parties involved in the 2023 elections also saw the guidelines from INEC and they also signed a peace agreement before the election, and we all know what we all are into. So Bode George’s outburst at the eleventh hour means danger to Nigerians and we should be wary of this kind of move which is capable of the repeat of Ends as protest, that was hijacked by hoodlums to get at government”

Meanwhile, Dr Gololo has stated that his party would accept whatever would be the outcome of the judgement of the tribunal today. Further speaking, Nigerians and indeed political parties should also know that the tribunal judgement wouldn’t be the final until the case gets to the Supreme Court.

Dr Gololo, while using this medium to admonish millions of Nigerian youths and politicians, urge them to to renege while seeking justice over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. He warned that all efforts put in by INEC were to ensure that Nigeria experienced a peaceful transition.