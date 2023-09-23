From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has dedicated his victory at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal to God and to “the good people of Benue state.”

The tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Saturday, revalidated the victory of Governor Alia as the duly elected governor of the state.

Reacting to the judgement, Governor Alia who stated that his victory is to God and Benue people also described it as a “victory for democracy and the rule of law.”

He said the court has indicated, once again, that it is the last hope of the common man and that no might is powerful enough to thwart the supreme will of the people, and claim power through the back door.

Alia inna statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, noted that the tribunal in its verdict reaffirmed the sacred mandate freely expressed and given to him by the people of the state at the polls.

He therefore assured the Benue people that he is committed to putting the welfare of the state ahead of self.

While also noting that his victory is that of the people to whom sovereignty and power truly belongs, Alia said he is rededicating himself to the service of the people and the strengthening of democratic values across the state.

He enjoined all and sundry including members of the opposition to put their hands on deck and ensure that the state is moved to very heights of greatness away from the current mess of misery, poverty and maladministration.